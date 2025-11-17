Ping Intel and Property Guardian Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Wildfire Data to Commercial Insurers

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ping Intel, a leading property data intelligence firm for commercial insurers, has partnered with Property Guardian, a wildfire risk analytics and mitigation intelligence leader, to bring Property Guardian’s best-in-class wildfire data to the Ping platform.

The integration allows insurers using Ping to easily access Property Guardian’s parcel-level wildfire risk insights directly within their workflows. By combining Ping’s standardized Statement of Value (SOV) extraction with Property Guardian’s detailed wildfire intelligence, commercial insurers can make faster, more confident underwriting and portfolio management decisions.

“We’re excited to partner with an innovative platform like Ping that’s transforming how insurers connect to trusted data,” said Pat Blandford, Founder & CEO of Property Guardian. “Through this partnership, Ping users gain seamless access to our wildfire data — helping them assess risk, improve pricing accuracy, and better protect their insured properties.”

Ping’s secure, API-driven data infrastructure connects carriers, brokers, and data providers, eliminating manual data entry and enabling a more consistent view of property risk. Integrating Property Guardian’s wildfire data adds critical hazard context, empowering underwriters and risk managers to identify high-exposure areas and prioritize mitigation actions.

“At Ping, we’re focused on simplifying data access and empowering smarter decisions across the insurance ecosystem,” said Stuart Mercer, Founder & CEO of Ping Intel. “Partnering with Property Guardian allows us to offer insurers unparalleled wildfire insights — helping them better understand, price, and manage one of today’s fastest-growing natural hazards.”

The partnership expands access to high-quality wildfire intelligence, enabling insurers to modernize underwriting, streamline data workflows, and strengthen resilience across the property insurance value chain.

About Ping Intel

Ping is a technology company which provides AI-enabled data-driven insights to the property (re)insurance industry powered by its proprietary global exposure technology. The system ingests unstructured SOVs and produces structured and enriched data in pre-agreed formats in minutes inputted directly into customer systems. Ping’s technology also enables property data augmentation, enhancing exposure intelligence for risks across Property, Terrorism, Realty and Builders’ Risk business lines. The API-enabled capabilities are designed to improve insurance workflow efficiency and integrate seamlessly into existing underwriting and broking ecosystems. To learn more, visit www.pingintel.com.

About Property Guardian

Property Guardian (part of Green Shield Holdings) delivers advanced wildfire analytics that help carriers, MGAs, and insurance professionals select, price, and mitigate risk in wildfire-exposed markets. By combining cutting-edge science with exclusive data partnerships, Property Guardian transforms thousands of wildfire signals into clear, actionable insights at the property level. Our intelligence supports smarter underwriting and portfolio management across the entire insurance lifecycle. Learn more at www.propertyguardian.com.