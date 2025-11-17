MPR Wins USACE Contract

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) awarded MPR Associates Inc. a $90 million, five-year contract to provide engineering and construction management services to the U.S. Departments of Energy (DOE) and Homeland Security (DHS), and other U.S. Government agencies. This award enables MPR and our industry-leading subcontractor team to continue supporting complex and critically important Federal programs and projects.

“We are honored to extend our 15-year partnership with USACE,” MPR Principal Officer, Jason Gwaltney said. “This award demonstrates USACE’s continued trust and confidence in MPR, and we remain committed to applying our proven expertise, capabilities, and experience to advance our Federal clients’ missions.”

Since winning the initial award in 2010, MPR’s support to USACE has driven progress and success across numerous DOE complex projects, including waste remediation/cleanup at Hanford, Savannah River, and Oak Ridge facilities; production modernization projects supporting the National Nuclear Security Administration; and safety system modernization at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant. Beyond the DOE complex, MPR is also assisting the DHS Science & Technology (S&T) Directorate in accelerating execution of the Plum Island Animal Disease Center closure program while supporting planning and execution of other key DHS S&T capital infrastructure projects.

“MPR is a trusted partner to USACE, delivering engineering solutions for our Federal clients’ most challenging issues and providing management solutions to ensure successful mission execution,” said Jeffrey Gratz, MPR Vice President, Federal. “We look forward to another five years of collaborating with USACE, making a significant impact assisting our Federal clients to achieve their strategic priorities and execute their most technically complex projects.”

Under this USACE contract, MPR will continue providing a broad range of engineering and technical services, based on our nuclear engineering and program/project management expertise to deliver strategic program planning, independent cost and schedule evaluation, and risk assessment/management for mission-critical projects for DOE, DHS, and other U.S. Government agencies.

About MPR Associates

MPR Associates is an employee-owned specialty technical and management consulting services firm founded in 1964 and headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with branch offices in East Lyme, CT, Burlington, MA, and Salt Lake City, UT. The company provides industry-leading, technology development, project management, and asset management services globally, with over 400 active clients in power, health and life sciences, and the federal government.