Beyond by RS2 Becomes a Principal Issuing Member of Visa

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beyond by RS2, the innovation brand of RS2 Financial Services GmbH, has become a Principal Issuing Member of Visa in Europe – allowing the company to directly issue Visa cards and to launch and manage payment card programs.

With this milestone, Beyond by RS2 strengthens its position as an end-to-end payment partner, combining issuing, acquiring, and processing services within a regulated framework to support banks, fintechs, corporates, and merchants in developing flexible, scalable, and compliant card programs tailored to their business models.

The new issuing services offered by Beyond by RS2 include BIN sponsorship, enabling businesses to launch card programs without needing their own license, as well as co-branding solutions that allow organizations – from sports clubs to retailers – to strengthen customer loyalty and brand engagement. Beyond by RS2 also provides flexible card solutions, including debit, credit, prepaid, and corporate cards, available in both physical and digital formats, with support for Apple Pay and Google Pay.

In addition, Beyond by RS2 offers comprehensive end-to-end program management, covering all aspects from branded card products to customer support, fraud prevention, and compliance, alongside its regulatory expertise to help businesses launch quickly and securely across the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA).

“Achieving Visa Principal Issuing Member status marks another important milestone in Beyond by RS2’s growth strategy,” said Jens Mahlke, CEO of RS2 Financial Services GmbH. “It allows us to deliver even greater value to our customers and partners by helping them bring innovative payment products – from co-branded cards to full-service issuing – to market faster, while giving them the confidence of operating under our regulated framework.”

With its issuing, acquiring, and processing services, Beyond by RS2 provides a comprehensive one-stop solution for businesses entering the payments market or expanding existing offerings, covering employee benefit and expense cards, loyalty programs, fuel cards, and early-wage access solutions.

As part of the RS2 Group, Beyond by RS2 benefits from direct access to world-class payment infrastructure and cutting-edge processing technology. By combining advanced technology with regulatory and operational expertise, Beyond by RS2’s new issuing hub empowers clients and partners to innovate, scale, and confidently expand across the European market.

About Beyond by RS2

Beyond by RS2 is the innovation brand of RS2 Financial Services GmbH, part of the global RS2 Group. Beyond by RS2 enables modern, flexible payment solutions for businesses of all sizes across industries. Its cloud-based platform combines issuing and acquiring services with real-time insights and advanced orchestration to support seamless, scalable payment experiences. https://www.beyondbyrs2.com/index.html

About RS2

RS2 is a leading global provider of payment technology solutions and processing services, offering a unified approach to managing payments across all channels for banks, integrated software vendors, payment facilitators, independent sales organizations, payment service providers, and businesses worldwide. RS2’s platform stands out as a robust cloud-native solution designed for both issuing and acquiring operations. With its advanced orchestration layer seamlessly integrating all aspects of business operations, clients gain access to comprehensive analytics, reporting tools, and reconciliation features. RS2 helps clients expand globally through a single integration - improving efficiency, conversion, and profitability. www.RS2.com.