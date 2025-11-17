LibDib and WineDirect Fulfillment Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline Three-Tier Distribution

SAN JOSE, Calif. & AMERICAN CANYON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberation Distribution (LibDib), the leading web-based wholesale alcohol distributor, today announced a strategic partnership with WineDirect Fulfillment, the premier provider of direct-to-consumer (DTC) solutions for wineries. The collaboration creates a seamless path for WineDirect Fulfillment’s customers to access LibDib’s full distribution network while offering LibDib Makers the convenience of using WineDirect Fulfillment’s fulfillment centers for both DTC and three-tier orders.

By partnering with WineDirect Fulfillment, wineries now have a powerful, streamlined way to grow across both channels. The combination of LibDib and WineDirect Fulfillment makes distribution simple, scalable, and efficient. Share

The partnership allows wineries working with WineDirect Fulfillment to streamline distribution into all of LibDib’s markets, leveraging LibDib’s technology-driven three-tier platform. At the same time, LibDib Makers can easily consolidate fulfillment by storing products at WineDirect Fulfillment, enabling a true one-stop shop for DTC and wholesale distribution.

“By combining our world-class fulfillment capabilities with LibDib’s innovative distribution model, wineries can reach more customers, more efficiently, than ever before,” said James Silver, CSO of WineDirect Fulfillment. “Together with LibDib, we are breaking down barriers between DTC and three-tier channels. This partnership represents a huge win for wineries of all sizes.”

Cheryl Durzy, Founder and CEO of LibDib, added: “LibDib was founded on the belief that every Maker deserves access to distribution. By partnering with WineDirect Fulfillment, wineries now have a powerful, streamlined way to grow across both channels. Whether it’s a case shipped directly to a consumer’s home or a pallet delivered to a restaurant or retailer, the combination of LibDib and WineDirect Fulfillment makes it simple, scalable, and efficient.”

The LibDib and WineDirect Fulfillment partnership further underscores the evolving need for integrated solutions in the wine industry, helping producers focus on what they do best—crafting exceptional wines—while technology and logistics take care of the rest.

About WineDirect Fulfillment

WineDirect Fulfillment is the leader in direct-to-consumer (DTC) wine logistics, exceeding the industry standard for seamless, efficient, and reliable service. Specializing in best-in-class fulfillment solutions, cutting-edge technology integrations, and meticulous wine care to ensure every bottle reaches customers in perfect condition. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, WineDirect Fulfillment empowers wineries to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth in the competitive DTC market. For more information, please visit winedirectfulfillment.com.

About LibDib

LibDib, LLC is a licensed wholesale alcohol distributor and technology innovator, offering a compliant three-tier distribution platform for wine and spirits makers of all sizes. With an easy-to-use marketplace, LibDib simplifies the buying and selling experience for both suppliers and trade buyers across the country. Learn more at LibDib.com or follow LibDib on Instagram and LinkedIn.