KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to State of Connecticut Special Tax Obligation, Transportation Infrastructure Purposes Bonds, 2025 Series A; Affirms Rating for Outstanding Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA to the State of Connecticut Special Tax Obligation Bonds, Transportation Infrastructure Purposes, 2025 Series A. KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AAA for the State's outstanding Special Tax Obligation Bonds, Transportation Infrastructure Purposes. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Diverse pledged revenue sources provide a stable source of payment and solid coverage of debt service requirements.

Legal protections are favorable including a covenant to maintain at least 2.0x annual debt service coverage.

Credit Challenges

The State’s rate of economic growth has been slower than that of the U.S. and New England region for more than a decade although wealth levels are favorable.

Transportation needs are substantial and place pressure upon the State’s ability to fund them over the longer term.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Not applicable at AAA rating level.

For Downgrade

An economic downturn that leads to a sustained decline in coverage and budgetary pressure on the State.

