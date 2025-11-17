-

KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to State of Connecticut Special Tax Obligation, Transportation Infrastructure Purposes Bonds, 2025 Series A; Affirms Rating for Outstanding Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA to the State of Connecticut Special Tax Obligation Bonds, Transportation Infrastructure Purposes, 2025 Series A. KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AAA for the State's outstanding Special Tax Obligation Bonds, Transportation Infrastructure Purposes. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Diverse pledged revenue sources provide a stable source of payment and solid coverage of debt service requirements.
  • Legal protections are favorable including a covenant to maintain at least 2.0x annual debt service coverage.

Credit Challenges

  • The State’s rate of economic growth has been slower than that of the U.S. and New England region for more than a decade although wealth levels are favorable.
  • Transportation needs are substantial and place pressure upon the State’s ability to fund them over the longer term.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Not applicable at AAA rating level.

For Downgrade

  • An economic downturn that leads to a sustained decline in coverage and budgetary pressure on the State.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

Doc ID: 1012326

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Industry:

Release Versions
English
