Archer to Supply Its Proprietary Electric Powertrain to Third Parties, Starting with Anduril and EDGE Group for their Recently Announced Omen Autonomous Air Vehicle

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced an agreement to supply Anduril Industries and EDGE Group with Archer’s dual use electric powertrain technology to accelerate the development and scaled production of Anduril’s recently unveiled Omen Autonomous Air Vehicle system. The UAE has committed to an initial acquisition of 50 Omen systems, creating an established demand signal for the Omen system and Archer’s powertrain technology. The agreement marks the first time Archer will make its proprietary, advanced powertrain technology, in use on its Midnight eVTOL aircraft, available for use by a third party, introducing a new revenue stream.

Archer has invested heavily in developing a proprietary, best-in-class electric powertrain that is highly optimized for a range of commercial and defense aviation use-cases. This expansion of Archer’s business lines to supply electric powertrains for defense applications builds on Archer’s accumulated experience in battery and electric engine technologies and opens a new, high upside revenue stream for the company.

“While most see our Midnight eVTOL as an aircraft, we view Midnight as a platform that plays host to a wide range of new and exciting aerospace technologies that will be leveraged way beyond our own aircraft. Our powertrain deal with Anduril is the first of what we expect to be many examples of this,” said Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer. “For almost a year, we have worked closely with Anduril’s team as we advance our hybrid-electric aircraft project. As we’ve familiarized ourselves with each other’s technology, new and interesting opportunities to collaborate beyond the scope of the initial hybrid aircraft project have been uncovered. We could not be more excited to expand the scope of our partnership with Anduril as we open up a new revenue stream for Archer’s business as a powertrain supplier for next-generation electric aircraft.”

Shane Arnott, Anduril’s SVP of Engineering, commented, “We’ve been working on Omen for more than five years. By combining the Archer team’s expertise in powertrain technology with a little bit of Anduril magic, we’ve been able to mature our propulsion solution to achieve the ranges, speeds, and payload capacity we need to make Omen operationally relevant for a variety of dual-use mission sets. The maturity and reliability of Archer’s powertrain platform de-risks our plans to deliver a production variant of Omen to customers at scale.”

Archer has recently been active in making other international deals tied to its flagship Midnight eVTOL, announcing an exclusive agreement with Korean Air to commercialize AAM technology across multiple markets and use cases. In Japan, both Osaka and Tokyo have selected Archer and its local partner to lead AAM deployments in those cities.

Archer’s Midnight is a piloted aircraft designed to carry four-passengers and perform rapid back-to-back trips with minimal charge time between flights. Midnight has the potential to replace 60–90-minute commutes by car with 10–20-minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, low-noise and cost-competitive with ground transportation.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing the key enabling technologies and aircraft necessary to power the future of aviation. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

About Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries is a defense technology company with a mission to transform U.S. and allied military capabilities with advanced technology. By bringing the expertise, technology, and business model of the 21st century’s most innovative companies to the defense industry, Anduril is changing how military systems are designed, built and sold. Anduril’s family of systems is powered by Lattice, an AI software platform that turns thousands of data streams into a realtime, 3D command and control center. As the world enters an era of strategic competition, Anduril is committed to bringing cutting-edge AI, computer vision, sensor fusion, and networking technology to the military in months, not years. For more information, visit www.anduril.com.

About EDGE Group

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding Archer’s future business plans and goals, including statements regarding its aircraft performance, the timing of Archer’s development, commercialization, and certification of its eVTOL aircraft, plans with respect to working together with Korean Air, and plans relating to its global infrastructure buildout, operations and aircraft use cases. In addition, this press release refers to a strategic partnership that is conditioned on the future execution by the parties of additional binding definitive agreements incorporating the terms outlined in the memorandum of understanding, which may not be completed or may contain different terms than those set forth in the memorandum of understanding. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in Archer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Archer believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Archer undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

