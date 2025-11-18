FPT and FutureTEC Forge Exclusive Partnership for Middle East Digital Growth

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology corporation FPT today announced an exclusive partnership with FutureTEC, a leading regional IT solutions provider, to deliver advanced technology solutions across Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. Through this strategic alliance, the two companies will combine FPT’s global delivery capabilities and innovation leadership with FutureTEC’s strong regional market presence, client trust, and operational excellence, enabling enterprises and government organizations in these markets to achieve sustainable growth and digital transformation.

The agreement designates FutureTEC as FPT’s exclusive partner in the region for selected service areas, while FPT provides comprehensive delivery capabilities to support FutureTEC’s client engagements and multi-year growth targets. The collaboration spans six core technology domains: Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud and Platforms, No/Low-Code Platforms, Hyperautomation (including RPA), Digital Customer Experience, and Strategy Consulting. It also targets a wide range of key regional industries, including Government, Oil & Gas, Banking & Financial Services (BFSI), Aviation, and Healthcare.

Phuong Dang, FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President and FPT Americas Chief Executive Officer, FPT Corporation, said: “FPT is actively embracing an AI-first strategy to shape the digital future through intelligence, scale, speed, and expertise — a direction that closely aligns with the Middle East’s growing focus on AI innovation. Since entering the region in 2020, we’ve witnessed its immense potential, and by combining our global reach and AI-powered solutions with FutureTEC’s local insights, we are confident that we can turn global innovation and expertise into regional success.”

Feras Al-Oqlah, CEO of FutureTEC, added: “This partnership marks a significant milestone in FutureTEC’s growth journey. By combining our deep regional expertise and trusted relationships across Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain with FPT’s global delivery excellence and innovation capabilities, we are creating a powerful platform to deliver next-generation digital solutions that drive business value, resilience, and sustainable transformation for our clients.”

Since establishing its first office in the Middle East in 2020, FPT has rapidly expanded its footprint, securing key clients across multiple sectors and driving significant regional growth. The company recently obtained the Regional Headquarters license for its operations in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, becoming the first Vietnam-based enterprise authorized for regional operations in the kingdom.

FPT’s AI-first approach, embedded across all services and solutions, aligns with the Middle East’s agenda for digital innovation, smart cities, and technology-driven economic diversification. Leveraging its global expertise, the tech firm is well-positioned to accelerate digital transformation, support the region’s ambitious development goals, and foster strong collaborations with local partners to create sustainable, long-term impact.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. FPT focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com

About FutureTEC

Founded in 2005, FutureTEC is a leading regional IT solutions provider operating across Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain. The company delivers end-to-end technology solutions and services spanning Cybersecurity, Infrastructure & Cloud, and Data & AI. Through strategic partnerships with global technology leaders, FutureTEC empowers enterprises and government organizations to achieve operational excellence, digital resilience, and sustainable growth. With two decades of proven expertise and a commitment to innovation, FutureTEC continues to play a key role in advancing digital transformation across the region. www.futuretec.me