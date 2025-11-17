-

Evers & Sons Awarded New Pipeline Project in South Texas

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evers & Sons Inc. has been awarded a new pipeline project in South Texas from a nationally recognized customer. Work began Monday, November 10, 2025, marking another milestone in the company’s continued expansion across the U.S. energy sector.

The awarded scope includes the construction of a 16-inch steel pipeline, integrating a meter installation, launcher, and receiver to connect a central processing facility to an existing pipeline system. This project strengthens critical midstream infrastructure that supports safe, reliable movement of natural gas across the region.

“We are excited to welcome a new client as part of our continued work and growth in South Texas,” said Kevin Reyes, Vice President of Operations – Pipeline. “This partnership reflects our commitment to meeting client expectations by safely delivering high-quality projects.”

Construction is now underway, with completion scheduled for mid-December 2025.

About Evers & Sons Inc.

Evers & Sons Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned contractor with nationwide experience in midstream oil and gas construction. Our Facilities Division builds and upgrades all types of midstream facilities, from processing plants to compressor and meter stations. Our Fabrication Division delivers pipe spools, structural steel, vessels, skids, and modular assemblies with ISO 9001:2015 certified precision. Our Pipeline Division constructs, replaces, and maintains transmission and distribution lines. Our Maintenance Division ensures long-term reliability through preventive, corrective, and turnaround services. Together, our integrated divisions provide solutions that build, support, and sustain the energy infrastructure around the US.

