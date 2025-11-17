-

Seattle Study Club Partners with SimplyTest to Advance Cutting-Edge Saliva Testing in Dentistry

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SimplyTest®, a trusted leader in salivary diagnostics, has partnered with Seattle Study Club (SSC), one of the world’s most respected dental professional networks. As SSC’s exclusive saliva testing partner, SimplyTest will deliver advanced, wellness-focused diagnostics and education to elevate care across the SSC community.

"What stands out to me about SimplyTest is their focus on comprehensive, patient-centered wellness,” said Natasha Rodriguez, Director of Education and Partnerships at SSC. "As a hygienist, I value tools that help us understand patients’ overall health...

Share

"What stands out to me about SimplyTest is their focus on comprehensive, patient-centered wellness,” said Natasha Rodriguez, Director of Education and Partnerships at SSC. "As a hygienist, I value tools that help us understand patients’ overall health—not just oral health. SimplyTest aligns perfectly with that philosophy. It empowers clinicians with insight and puts patients in control of their own wellness journey."

The momentum behind the partnership began earlier this year, when Dr. David Mugford, a veteran SSC Director, conducted over 1,000 SimplyTest PERIO assessments. He called the results “eye-opening and revolutionary,” underscoring salivary testing’s power to transform preventive and therapeutic care.

“Inspired by Dr. Mugford’s results and our shared vision for health-centered care, we’re thrilled to bring SimplyTest to our network,” said Gary Dickenson, CEO of SSC. “This partnership offers diagnostic insight and clinical support to help members improve outcomes and truly impact lives.”

SSC members gain: access to SimplyTest’s diagnostic tools, educational resources for integrating testing, strategies to boost patient engagement, and direct support from the SimplyTest team.

Upcoming Joint Initiatives

The collaboration will advance clinical excellence and member education through co-developed webinars, symposium sessions, and interactive opportunities with SimplyTest key opinion leaders beginning in 2026 and continuing beyond.

About SimplyTest

SimplyTest® is redefining the starting point of care through next-generation salivary science. The SimplyTest platform delivers fast, noninvasive screenings that empower healthcare providers to detect microbial risks earlier, personalize treatment with precision and connect oral health to whole-body outcomes. To learn more, visit https://www.simplytest.solutions.

About Seattle Study Club

Seattle Study Club is a global network of more than 250 dental study clubs with over 6,000 members. Known for its commitment to excellence in education and interdisciplinary collaboration, SSC supports dental professionals in advancing clinical skills, practice success and patient care. For more information, please visit www.seattlestudyclub.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Tim Rush for SimplyTest
PR@spectrumsolution.com

Industry:

SimplyTest

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact:
Tim Rush for SimplyTest
PR@spectrumsolution.com

Social Media Profiles
SimplyTest
SimplyTest
More News From SimplyTest

SimplyTest Partners with Evexia Diagnostics to Expand Access to PERIO and 4-Point Cortisol Tests for Functional and Integrative Health Practitioners

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SimplyTest® is proud to announce a new partnership with Evexia Diagnostics, a premier provider of diagnostic laboratory services for functional and integrative medicine. Through this collaboration, two of SimplyTest’s targeted assessments, the SimplyTest PERIO and 4-Point Cortisol, are now available through Evexia’s comprehensive ordering platform, empowering healthcare practitioners with new tools for personalized, data-driven care. Evexia Diagnostics has serve...

SimplyTest Launches Innovative Saliva-Based Oral HPV Test for Early Detection of Cancer-Linked Strains

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SimplyTest® has launched a groundbreaking saliva-based test to detect high-risk strains of oral human papillomavirus (HPV), a major cause of oropharyngeal cancers. Designed for use in dental and functional medicine practices, SimplyTest Oral HPV test provides a simple, accurate alternative to traditional screening methods. “As we continue to expand the SimplyTest platform, our mission remains clear: to make advanced diagnostic insights available at the very firs...

Spectrum Health Science and SimplyTest Appoint Damon Silvestry as CEO

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectrum Health Science, the company behind the breakthrough COVID-19 saliva tests, has evolved into a life sciences organization advancing next-generation solutions in Oral, Functional, and Women’s Health. As part of this next phase of growth, Spectrum today announced the appointment of Damon Silvestry as Chief Executive Officer of SimplyTest, its flagship salivary testing company serving healthcare providers. With more than 20 years of leadership experience sp...
Back to Newsroom