Seattle Study Club Partners with SimplyTest to Advance Cutting-Edge Saliva Testing in Dentistry

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SimplyTest®, a trusted leader in salivary diagnostics, has partnered with Seattle Study Club (SSC), one of the world’s most respected dental professional networks. As SSC’s exclusive saliva testing partner, SimplyTest will deliver advanced, wellness-focused diagnostics and education to elevate care across the SSC community.

"What stands out to me about SimplyTest is their focus on comprehensive, patient-centered wellness,” said Natasha Rodriguez, Director of Education and Partnerships at SSC. "As a hygienist, I value tools that help us understand patients’ overall health—not just oral health. SimplyTest aligns perfectly with that philosophy. It empowers clinicians with insight and puts patients in control of their own wellness journey."

The momentum behind the partnership began earlier this year, when Dr. David Mugford, a veteran SSC Director, conducted over 1,000 SimplyTest PERIO assessments. He called the results “eye-opening and revolutionary,” underscoring salivary testing’s power to transform preventive and therapeutic care.

“Inspired by Dr. Mugford’s results and our shared vision for health-centered care, we’re thrilled to bring SimplyTest to our network,” said Gary Dickenson, CEO of SSC. “This partnership offers diagnostic insight and clinical support to help members improve outcomes and truly impact lives.”

SSC members gain: access to SimplyTest’s diagnostic tools, educational resources for integrating testing, strategies to boost patient engagement, and direct support from the SimplyTest team.

Upcoming Joint Initiatives

The collaboration will advance clinical excellence and member education through co-developed webinars, symposium sessions, and interactive opportunities with SimplyTest key opinion leaders beginning in 2026 and continuing beyond.

About SimplyTest

SimplyTest® is redefining the starting point of care through next-generation salivary science. The SimplyTest platform delivers fast, noninvasive screenings that empower healthcare providers to detect microbial risks earlier, personalize treatment with precision and connect oral health to whole-body outcomes. To learn more, visit https://www.simplytest.solutions.

About Seattle Study Club

Seattle Study Club is a global network of more than 250 dental study clubs with over 6,000 members. Known for its commitment to excellence in education and interdisciplinary collaboration, SSC supports dental professionals in advancing clinical skills, practice success and patient care. For more information, please visit www.seattlestudyclub.com.