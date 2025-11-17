Henry Ford Health Expands Access to Affordable Care, Partners with Nomi Health to Redefine Employer Coverage

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nomi Health today announced a strategic partnership with Henry Ford Health, one of the Midwest’s largest and most trusted health systems, to eliminate out-of-pocket healthcare costs for consumers while lowering costs for employers. The partnership marks a significant expansion of the direct contracting model.

Michigan employers gain access to Henry Ford Health’s comprehensive network of more than 550 care sites powered by more than 50,000 team members and more than 4,500 clinicians in Henry Ford Health’s Mosaic Clinically Integrated Network (CIN), delivering primary, specialty, and complex care with $0 deductibles, $0 copays, and no surprise bills for employees and their families.

This partnership comes as Michigan employers face mounting cost pressures. Some insurers in the state have filed double-digit premium increases for 2026, in line with what experts predict will be the steepest nationwide employer health benefits cost jump in 15 years. At the same time, nearly 40% of Americans report delaying care because of price. This partnership helps remove financial barriers for families, stabilizes employer spend, and pays providers quickly and in full.

“Partnering with Henry Ford Health represents a major step toward a more affordable, accessible healthcare ecosystem for Michigan families,” said Mark Newman, Co-Founder and CEO of Nomi Health. “Combining our direct-to-employer model with Henry Ford’s longstanding high-value approach to care delivery creates a solution that removes financial barriers and keeps dollars in the community.”

Comprehensive Care Without Financial Barriers

Under the agreement, participating employees gain streamlined access to Henry Ford Health’s full spectrum of services, including:

Primary and preventive care

Specialty services

Complex medical procedures

Virtual and home health services

Michigan has been an early mover in the direct contracting model, setting the stage for employers to rethink how they purchase care. Henry Ford Health’s relationship with Nomi Health makes direct contracts broadly available to self-insured employers with $0 member out-of-pocket. It delivers fast, full payment to providers, eliminating collection risks and enabling more efficient, lower-cost digital payments.

“Our commitment to improving affordability and access to high-quality healthcare has never been stronger, and this partnership helps us deliver on that mission,” said Robin Damschroder, Chief Financial Officer and President of the Value-Based Enterprise at Henry Ford Health. “We are proud to join forces with Nomi Health, who is equally committed to expanding access to high-quality, affordable care for employers and families across Michigan.”

The partnership also underscores Nomi Health’s growing momentum as it expands its direct contracting model across major regional health systems nationwide and within Michigan.

Michigan employers interested in learning more about the Nomi Health-Henry Ford Health partnership can visit nomihealth.com.

About Nomi Health

Nomi Health is rebuilding healthcare through its direct model. Founded in 2019, the company’s integrated platform combines analytics, direct provider networks, and payment solutions to provide the infrastructure that powers better healthcare. The company serves 4,000 customers nationwide and impacts 30 million lives. Based in Orem, Utah, Nomi Health leads the movement to rebuild America’s healthcare system.

About Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health is a premier healthcare services company dedicated to helping people live their best lives. Headquartered in Detroit for more than a century, the system includes more than 550 sites across Michigan and employs 50,000 team members who provide care ranging from primary, preventive, and urgent care to specialty and complex services, along with health insurance, pharmacy, eye care, home health, and virtual care. Henry Ford Health is also a leading academic institution, advancing clinical innovation, trials, and research while training the next generation of healthcare professionals. Committed to health equity, Henry Ford Health provides more than $780 million annually in uncompensated care and community benefit programs.