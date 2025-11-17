-

Camunda Announces New Integrations with ServiceNow

New integrations to orchestrate end-to-end IT processes across systems, people, automation, and AI

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camunda, the leader in agentic automation, has announced new ServiceNow integrations that enable enterprises to further orchestrate long-running, end-to-end processes across different systems, people, automation tools, and AI agents. Organizations can model and execute processes in Camunda using Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) and Decision Model and Notation (DMN) standards, while keeping ServiceNow as the system of record. This approach improves visibility, flexibility, and integration across heterogeneous IT environments.

A Camunda connector for calling ServiceNow APIs is now on the Camunda Marketplace. Additionally, a certified Camunda Spoke is available on the ServiceNow Store, allowing organizations to deploy a pre-packaged certified integration that significantly reduces setup time and complexity. This enables teams to operationalize Camunda’s orchestration capabilities within ServiceNow-driven environments. This approach minimizes the need for customization, increases automation agility, and supports governance across distributed teams and systems. As a result, use cases like IT asset onboarding or incident resolution can be executed in a more transparent, flexible, and scalable manner.

“For many enterprises, ServiceNow is at the center of IT service management,” said Daniel Meyer, CTO, Camunda. “With Camunda, organizations can utilize ServiceNow even further – orchestrating long-running, end-to-end IT processes with visibility and governance. By combining BPMN and DMN with AI-driven orchestration, we’re helping customers reduce manual work, accelerate IT processes, and unlock the full value of the ServiceNow AI Platform.”

“As organizations shift from experimenting with AI to operationalizing it at scale, the value of trusted, scalable platform partnerships is more important than ever,” said Alix Douglas, GVP, partner solutions at ServiceNow. “The Camunda Spoke, built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, works with customers to seamlessly integrate customizable agentic AI capabilities that bring data and workflows together to accelerate enterprise transformation. This collaboration showcases what’s possible when deep domain expertise meets a purpose-built platform for AI innovation at scale.”

The ServiceNow Partner Program rewards partners for their broad expertise and experience to drive new opportunities, reach new markets, and deliver transformative outcomes for joint customers across the enterprise. As a Build Partner, Camunda develops and distributes applications on the ServiceNow AI Platform, including tailored configurations and seamless integrations to enhance platform capabilities.

The ServiceNow integrations join Camunda’s growing integrations library, which includes solutions to orchestrate SAP and Salesforce environments. All integrations can be found in Camunda’s marketplace.

About Camunda

Camunda is the leader in enterprise agentic automation, orchestrating complex business processes, including high-value knowledge work, across agents, people, and systems. By creating production-ready, enterprise-grade agents with built-in governance, Camunda uniquely delivers trusted AI agents for business-critical processes. Over 700 leading innovators like Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone, rely on Camunda to slash time-to-value from months to days, boost operational efficiency, and elevate customer experiences. Ready to become an AI-first enterprise? Visit camunda.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

