Booz Allen to Relocate Global Headquarters to Reston, Virginia

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) and Comstock Companies (Nasdaq: CHCI) announced today Booz Allen will relocate its global headquarters from McLean, Va. to Reston, Va. The company will occupy a newly constructed facility in The Row at Reston Station—the newest phase of Comstock’s Reston Station development—designed to upgrade and enhance the Booz Allen employee experience while streamlining operating costs.

“Our new headquarters will provide our people, partners, and customers with upgraded resources to build the technologies that support national missions while rightsizing our facilities footprint." -- Kristine Martin Anderson, COO, Booz Allen Share

The new location reflects the evolving needs of Booz Allen’s business, which requires flexible spaces that can enable and accelerate the company’s advanced technology capabilities.

“We continue to invest in an innovative, optimized Booz Allen. Our new headquarters will provide our people, partners, and customers with upgraded resources to build the technologies that support national missions while rightsizing our facilities footprint,” said Kristine Martin Anderson, chief operating officer at Booz Allen.

Interior build-out in the recently completed building is scheduled to begin in Summer 2026, with the new space expected to open in Fall 2027.

“Booz Allen’s workforce strategy is centered on optimizing resources to help our highly technical workforce unlock innovation, today and into the future,” said Jen Wagner, chief administrative officer at Booz Allen.

The new headquarters will include both 1870 Reston Row Plaza and multiple floors of 1800 Reston Row Plaza. The company’s office at 8283 Greensboro Drive in McLean, Va. will be decommissioned in 2028.

“Booz Allen has been a top employer and business leader in the Washington metro area for decades. The Row at Reston Station reflects the best of Northern Virginia’s economy, tech talent, and modern conveniences, and we are honored to welcome Booz Allen as part of our community,” said Tim Steffan, chief operating officer of Comstock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen is an advanced technology company delivering outcomes with speed for America’s most critical defense, civil, and national security priorities. We build technology solutions using AI, cyber, and other cutting-edge technologies to advance and protect the nation and its citizens. By focusing on outcomes, we enable our people, clients, and their missions to succeed—accelerating the nation to realize our purpose: Empower People to Change the World®.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 32,500 people globally as of September 30, 2025, and had revenue of $12.0 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025. To learn more, visit https:/www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet at full build-out and including stabilized and development assets strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in the fastest-growing segments of one of the nation’s best real estate markets. Comstock’s developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.

