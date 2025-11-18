Access Advance Welcomes Xiaomi to HEVC Advance and VVC Advance Patent Pools as a Licensor and Licensee

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access Advance LLC, an independent licensing administrator for leading video codec patent pools, today announced that Xiaomi has joined the HEVC Advance Patent Pool and the VVC Advance Patent Pool, as a Licensor and Licensee.

"We are delighted to welcome Xiaomi to the Access Advance licensing community," said Peter Moller, CEO of Access Advance. "Xiaomi's participation in both our HEVC and VVC patent pools represents a significant milestone in the video codec licensing landscape. Their joining of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, which provides them with access to tens of thousands of essential patents for the widely adopted H.265 standard, and their dual role as both a licensor and licensee in the VVC Advance Patent Pool, demonstrates their commitment to innovation and the recognition of the value of patent pools that balance the interest of patent owners and implementers. In addition, it highlights their support for Access Advance’s efforts to bring a one-pool solution to video codec licensing. We thank the Xiaomi team for their professionalism and collaborative spirit throughout this process."

For companies licensed under both HEVC Advance and VVC Advance, Access Advance offers the Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement (MCBA), an administrative agreement that enables substantially reduced royalty rates for products incorporating both codecs. This streamlined approach simplifies licensing administration and provides meaningful cost efficiencies for implementers deploying multiple video standards.

"We are pleased to join Access Advance's HEVC and VVC patent pools, as both a Licensor and Licensee," said Na Wei, General Manager of Corporate Business Development and IP Strategy at Xiaomi. "This agreement reflects our commitment to supporting a balanced and sustainable innovation ecosystem. Xiaomi has been a key contributor to global standardization and has consistently invested heavily in R&D since our foundation. We remain committed to delivering amazing products and enhancing consumer welfare, enabling everyone around the world to enjoy a better life through innovative technologies."

Xiaomi's participation in the HEVC and VVC Advance Patent Pools reflects the industry's shared interest in and desire for fostering a more simplified licensing environment for video codec licensing. As one of the world's leading consumer electronics manufacturers, Xiaomi's action supports the continued development of a healthy video codec ecosystem, and recognizes the constructive role of Access Advance's pool licensing framework in promoting broad patent coverage, FRAND-based pool model, and independent patent essentiality evaluations across critical video codec standards.

About Xiaomi: Xiaomi was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. In June 2025, global monthly active users (“MAU") reached 731.2 million. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, reached 989.1 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, laptops and tablets) as of June 30, 2025. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In July 2025, Xiaomi was included in the Fortune Global 500 list for the seventh year in a row.

About Access Advance: Access Advance LLC is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers.

Access Advance manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 29,000 patents essential to HEVC/H.265 technology and the VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 4,500 patents essential to VVC/H.266 technology. The company's Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement provides eligible licensees with a single discounted royalty rate structure for licensees participating in both the HEVC Advance and VVC Advance pools. In addition, Access Advance offers the Video Distribution Patent Pool, a comprehensive licensing solution for video streaming services covering HEVC, VVC, VP9, and AV1 codecs. For more information, please visit: www.accessadvance.com.