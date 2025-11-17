Pampers Unveils World's Smallest Diaper to Revolutionize Preemie Care and Continue Its Commitment to be Behind Every Baby

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To address the critical needs in preemie care, highlighted by a staggering 350% rise in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) admissions for babies born at 22 weeks gestation from 2008 to 2022 i, Pampers is excited to announce a groundbreaking advancement in neonatal care this World Prematurity Day (November 17th). Pampers is introducing the world’s tiniest diaper, Swaddlers size ”Preemie extra extra small” (Pxxs). Designed for the extremely premature skin of babies born as early as 21-22 weeks or weighing less than 500g, this handcrafted diaper is made with premium soft materials. Swaddlers size Pxxs helps NICU professionals provide unparalleled care and comfort to the most vulnerable newborns, living up to Pampers’ promise to be “Behind Every Baby”, even the tiniest fighters.

Pampers collaborated with top medical NICU professionals to design Swaddlers size Pxxs, combining diverse expertise and proven technology to address an unmet need. “Working in the NICU for over 25 years, I have experience with the challenges involved in caring for premature infants. The Swaddlers Pxxs diapers are a vital innovation, offering a fit and softness in such a small size that we haven't seen before. They truly meet the specific needs of our tiny patients, giving us peace of mind that we are offering the highest level of care," Johni Cochran, MSN, NNP-BC at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“Swaddlers size Pxxs marks a significant advancement in neonatal care. I've seen firsthand how properly fitting diapers not only reduce stress but also provide stability for micro preemies during such a critical phase of their development,” Dr. Stephen DeMeo Neonatologist at WakeMed Health and Hospitals.

Supporting parents where they are, Pampers is continuing its 25+ year partnership with March of Dimes with a donation to the March of Dimes NICU Family Support® program, which will provide education, comfort and life-changing guidance for more than 50,000 families as they navigate the challenges of a newborn’s NICU stay.

Expanding their support network, Pampers is also launching a Q&A-style social content series tailored to the search behaviors of preemie families. This will ensure they find answers precisely when and where they need them, transforming a time of uncertainty into one of comfort, confidence, and care.

“At Pampers we’re dedicated to helping every baby and with today’s medical advancements that support extreme premature births, babies continue to be born earlier and smaller than ever, creating bigger and smaller needs in preemie care. For today’s micro preemies, there was no diaper that fit their size and met their needs. That’s why we partnered with leading medical authorities to create Swaddlers size Pxxs, the world’s smallest diaper. Our ongoing partnership with March of Dimes and our Q&A-style social content series further underscores our commitment to offer real-time guidance to families navigating their baby’s time in the NICU. These initiatives collectively embody Pampers’ promise to stand 'Behind Every Baby,' providing care and comfort to even the tiniest fighters,” Adam Riegle, VP, Baby Care North America, Pampers.

For more information, visit Pampers.com to learn more about how you can support preemie care with a donation to March of Dimes this month.

What makes the Pampers Pxxs different from other diapers?

Diapers touch a baby’s skin more than anything else. That’s why every Pampers product, from diapers to wipes, is crafted with intentional care. Swaddlers size Pxxs is handcrafted with meticulous care to meet the needs of extremely premature preemie skin using premium soft materials to prevent abrasion on underdeveloped skin. Swaddlers size 'Preemie extra extra small' or Pxxs, is the fourth and smallest diaper in Pampers’ Preemie Collection, and is designed for babies weighing less than 500g.

What are the considerations in diapering a preemie? Why is it so important in relation to preemie care?

Preemie babies are extremely vulnerable. Their skin is delicate, and their nervous systems can be easily overstimulated. Thus, diaper changes must be executed with the utmost care to prevent skin irritation or unnecessary stress.

How prevalent are pre-term births in the United States?

In 2025, the national preterm birth rate was 10.4%, representing over 360,000 babies and their families ii.

When and where will it be available?

Pampers Swaddlers size Pxxs will be available at a select group of hospitals in 2025 and will continue to roll out nationwide. The Pxxs will not be sold in retail stores or online as they are handcrafted and uniquely designed to meet the needs of premature babies in the NICU.

What does Pampers’ Behind Every Baby commitment mean for preemies?

"Behind Every Baby" is a celebration of Pampers’ unwavering commitment to be there for every baby – from their very first diaper to their first full night of sleep, first steps, and beyond. Swaddlers size Pxxs is the proof point that Pampers is truly behind every baby, even the tiniest fighters. That’s why we created the world’s tiniest diaper. When the world feels too big for them, we offer something just their size. Pampers Swaddlers size Pxxs (preemie extra, extra small) is designed to deliver comfort and care to the most vulnerable babies, so all they feel is love.

What is Pampers’ experience in preemie care?

Pampers is the #1 choice for NICU professionals iii. The partnership with hospitals began in 1969, and our first preemie diapers were introduced to NICUs in 1973. Our diapers touch a baby's skin more than anything else, which is why all Pampers products are crafted with meticulous care. Our safety measures include hypoallergenic, paraben-free, and latex-free materials, adhering to strict standards set by global health organizations. We’re committed to supporting all babies’ happy, healthy development from preemies to toddlers.

Did Pampers collaborate with any experts for the creation of Pxxs?

Pampers partnered with leading medical authorities including level III and IV hospitals, Neonatologists, Neonatal Wound Care Specialists, Neonatal Therapists, and NICU nurses to design the Pampers Preemie Collection, including size Pxxs, intended to deliver superior preemie and family care.

About Pampers

For more than 60 years, parents have trusted Pampers to care for their babies. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers. Pampers offers a full range of diapers, wipes and training pants designed to provide protection and comfort for every stage of a baby’s development. Visit www.pampers.com to learn more about how Pampers is ‘behind every baby’ through its products, resources and rewards program.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

i Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Resource Use for Infants at 22 Weeks’ Gestation in the US, 2008-2021 - PMC

ii2025 March of Dimes Report Card

iiiBased on a 2025 survey of U.S. NICU Professionals