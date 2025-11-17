Circuitry.ai and Service Xcelerator Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Warranty, Claims & Service Operations With AI

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circuitry.ai, an AI-native leader in service and warranty decision intelligence, and Service Xcelerator (SXCL), a pioneering AI-powered software company that automates claims, improves accuracy in dispatch, and provides real-time customer insights, today announced a strategic partnership designed to deliver a comprehensive service and warranty platform for Consumer product manufacturers, OEMs, and TPAs.

This collaboration blends Circuitry.ai’s advanced AI-driven Warranty & Service Decision Intelligence, which includes its powerful suite of AI Advisors, Analysts, and Agents with Service Xcelerator’s robust Claims, Dispatch, and Insight modules, offering a unified, intelligent solution tailored for full-service lifecycle optimization. Circuitry.ai’s AI tools integrate seamlessly with existing systems to streamline claims decisions, predict repair needs, and boost productivity by up to 35%, while Service Xcelerator delivers real-time insights, secure communication, agile dispatch, and configurable claims processing.

John Estrada, CEO of Service Xcelerator, commented “With over 25 years of leadership and innovation in the warranty industry, including co-founding ServiceBench, I’ve seen how fractured systems hinder service delivery. This partnership bridges that gap, combining the best of claims visibility, intelligent dispatch, and AI-powered insights to empower service teams to be faster, smarter, and more customer-centric.”

Ashok Kartham, CEO of Circuitry.ai, added, “After decades building leading warranty software platforms, we founded Circuitry.ai to bring AI-native decision intelligence to the service and warranty world. By pairing our AI-driven Service, Parts, and Warranty advisors, analysts, and agents with Service Xcelerator’s Claims, Dispatch, and Insight capabilities, we’re creating an end-to-end, intelligent service ecosystem, where AI powers both the frontlines and the backend with unmatched speed, consistency, and accuracy.”

Why This Partnership Matters:

End-to-end intelligence : From claim initiation and verification, through dispatch and repair, to warranty adjudication, all are unified under one intelligent workflow.

: From claim initiation and verification, through dispatch and repair, to warranty adjudication, all are unified under one intelligent workflow. Complementary strengths : Service Xcelerator brings operational excellence in claims configuration, customer interaction, and field coordination; Circuitry.ai contributes cutting-edge AI decision support for automation, prediction, and knowledge augmentation.

: Service Xcelerator brings operational excellence in claims configuration, customer interaction, and field coordination; Circuitry.ai contributes cutting-edge AI decision support for automation, prediction, and knowledge augmentation. Fast deployment and integration : Circuitry.ai’s AI layers work seamlessly atop existing systems with rapid configuration; Service Xcelerator’s modules are designed for modern integration and scalability.

: Circuitry.ai’s AI layers work seamlessly atop existing systems with rapid configuration; Service Xcelerator’s modules are designed for modern integration and scalability. Built on decades of expertise: Both CEOs and leadership teams bring a combined 100+ years of domain knowledge, ensuring the solution is grounded in real-world service and warranty challenges.

This collaboration positions manufacturers, TPAs, and service networks to dramatically reduce claims handling times, lower warranty costs, increase first-time-fix rates, and elevate customer experience, without costly system replacement or disruptive rollouts.

About Service Xcelerator

Service Xcelerator is a next-generation system for warranty and service that oversees job operations, monitors customer interactions, controls the claims process and utilizes AI to gain actionable insights into business performance. Combining cutting-edge technology with decades of industry expertise, the platform streamlines operations, boosts accuracy, and delivers measurable business results. Learn more about Service Xcelerator at https://www.servicexcelerator.com/

About Circuitry.ai

Circuitry.ai delivers advanced Service Decision Intelligence platform and enterprise AI as a Service (AIaaS) applications specifically designed for manufacturers and TPAs to enhance service outcomes. By combining AI-driven knowledge, analytics, and automation, Circuitry.ai transforms complex service lifecycle data into precise answers, accurate recommendations, and actionable insights. Its differentiated AI workers, including Product Advisor, Service Advisor, Parts Advisor, and Warranty Specialist, significantly boost productivity, increase first-time fix rates, and drive profitable growth through autonomous decision-making. Learn more at https://circuitry.ai