Levi Strauss & Co. Partners with Microsoft to Build Next-Gen Super-Agent

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) (LS&Co.), in partnership with Microsoft, today announced the development of an integrated agentic AI orchestration platform built around a single “super-agent” to simplify and automate task-driven work throughout the organization. This marks a major milestone in the company’s multiyear digital journey and is another critical step in LS&Co.’s pivot to operate and execute as a best-in-class, direct-to-consumer (DTC) first retailer.

“AI represents a tremendous opportunity for us and is a key unlock as we rewire how we work — from our stores to our corporate offices,” said Michelle Gass, President & CEO, Levi Strauss & Co. Share

Developed for LS&Co.’s corporate employees, the super-agent is built on a complex agentic framework embedded within Microsoft Teams and powered by Azure. It integrates several advanced AI-powered sub-agents deployed across IT, human resources, operations and more. It will act as an intelligent intermediary, drawing on the strengths of each specialized agent to deliver better support, insights and automation throughout the business, making complex and repetitive work more efficient and accessible. The super-agent is currently being built and tested and will be rolled out in early 2026, with expansion to global offices throughout the year.

“AI represents a tremendous opportunity for us and is a key unlock as we rewire how we work — from our stores to our corporate offices,” said Michelle Gass, President & CEO, Levi Strauss & Co. “As we roll out these tools in 2026, our teams will gain faster access to information and insights that help them work more efficiently and ultimately serve our fans better across every channel, every day. The new capabilities we are developing, along with the partnerships we’ve established, will accelerate our journey to become a $10 billion retailer and set new benchmarks for best-in-class agility, operational excellence and innovation in global retail.”

“Expanding the impact of AI to different roles and building custom agentic solutions are core to being a frontier firm,” said Nick Parker, Microsoft Chief Business Offer and President of Worldwide Sales and Solutions. “We’re proud to work with Levi’s® as they integrate AI across their business in ways that elevate both the consumer and employee experience. Their commitment to purposeful innovation is redefining retail excellence.”

“AI allows us to rethink how we work and reimagine how we engage with our fans,” said Jason Gowans, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at LS&Co. “From personalized experiences to automated workflows, we’re embedding AI throughout the organization to create a more responsive, efficient business. We’re building a foundation that will help us innovate faster and shape the next chapter of retail in an AI-driven world.”

In addition, LS&Co. has launched Outfitting, a personalized styling feature on its mobile app, as part of its ongoing commitment to deepen its relationship with fans. The company is also rolling out STITCH, an AI assistant for store employees, to 60 U.S. locations following a successful pilot program.

Outfitting: Personalized Styling on the Levi's® App

Outfitting is an AI-driven tool that recommends tailored looks based on individual consumer preferences, purchase history and current trends. When fans click on their favorite product — like a pair of 501® jeans — and then scroll down, they will see a “Complete the Look” section. There they’ll find various denim lifestyle outfits that complement that particular product in the wash or color selected. The feature updates daily and incorporates consumer feedback, seasonal considerations and merchandising guidelines from Levi's® product teams. Outfitting is live on the Levi's® app in the U.S., Canada and top markets across Europe. New features, such as event-specific outfit suggestions as well as a dedicated consumer-facing AI assistant, will be also rolled out next year.

STITCH: AI Assistant for Store Teams

STITCH provides Levi’s® store teams with on-demand access to product information, operational procedures and training materials through an easy-to-use mobile app. Store employees can ask questions ranging from product details (“What makes the new Blue Tab™ collection different from the Red Tab line?”) to operational procedures (“How do I process a return without a receipt?”) to answer questions from fans, provide curated and personalized advice, and work more efficiently across all tasks, thereby freeing up more time to connect with consumers. The tool is now being deployed to 60 U.S. stores ahead of the holiday season, with plans for a broader rollout in 2026.

These solutions are being developed in ways that incorporate recognized standards of data security and privacy, with ongoing investment in responsible AI practices and risk mitigation. For more details on each solution, visit the LS&Co. Unzipped Blog:

For Outfitting, see the blog here.

For STITCH, see the blog here.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Levi Strauss Signature™ and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in approximately 120 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2024 net revenues were $6.4 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.