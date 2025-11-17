Provus and Kantata Announce Strategic Partnership to Solve Revenue Leakage in Professional Services

SAN JOSE, Calif. & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Provus, a leading provider of AI-powered services estimation, pricing, and quoting solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Kantata, a provider of professional services automation (PSA) software. This partnership addresses a critical challenge in the professional services industry: margin erosion caused by disconnected systems, manual processes, and delayed project execution.

Designed to close the gap between sales and delivery teams, the Provus and Kantata integration eliminates costly, manual handoffs across CRM, CPQ, and PSA systems and enables organizations to move from quote to execution with full operational control. Once a quote is approved in Provus, detailed project structures including work breakdowns, resourcing, and budget constraints are automatically generated and transferred into Kantata. Project data from Kantata also flows back into Provus, powering continuous improvement of future estimates and pricing accuracy.

“Margin leakage starts the moment a deal is signed and only accelerates with every handoff,” said Stawan Kadepurkar, CEO of Provus. “Our partnership with Kantata eliminates that friction by connecting quoting directly to project execution giving organizations a smarter way to deliver with full margin visibility.”

The Provus and Kantata integration has the potential to deliver measurable financial impact for services organizations, helping improve pricing accuracy and margin control, increase operating profit with better resource utilization, and accelerate cash flow by streamlining billing and reducing Days Sales Outstanding.

“This partnership bridges a critical gap that has long challenged services organizations,” said Vikas Nehru, CTO of Kantata. “By combining Provus’s AI-driven quoting precision with our professional services automation platform, we’re giving teams the ability to move from estimation to delivery without losing time, margin, or momentum. It’s a smarter, faster way to operate and a necessary step forward for firms looking to scale profitably.”

This joint offering is designed for high-growth PSOs, consulting divisions, and enterprise delivery teams. Learn more about the Provus and Kantata partnership at https://www.provusinc.com/kantata/.

About Provus

Provus is the AI quoting platform that helps services companies quote faster, price smarter, and deliver with confidence. By replacing manual processes with AI-native quoting, Provus connects sales, delivery, operations, and finance teams in a single space that turns complex services into profitable projects every time. Trusted by enterprise customers including Thoughtworks, Trace3, and GlobalLogic, Provus has helped services organizations reduce quote cycle times by 70% while achieving 100% quote accuracy and improved margin control. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., the company is backed by Norwest, Accel, and Storm Ventures. Learn more at provusinc.com.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 1,500 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. With Kantata, PS firms gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes. To learn more, visit www.kantata.com.