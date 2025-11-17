Ibotta and ABCS Insights Announce Partnership to Advance Campaign Measurement for Digital Promotions

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABCS Insights, a leading ad effectiveness analytics company, and Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA), the performance marketing platform for promotions, today announced a partnership that provides CPG brands another way to measure how Ibotta’s promotional campaigns drive profitable revenue growth. Initial studies for brands within the salty snack, pet food and carbonated beverage categories demonstrated Ibotta’s ability to deliver sales lift higher than benchmarks for other digital media and promotions tactics.

Today’s announcement reinforces Ibotta’s commitment to bring trusted third-party validation to digital promotions. This complements Ibotta’s groundbreaking LiveLift™ solution, which provides clients with enhanced measurement of incremental sales during their campaigns. Clients will be able to access ABCS Sales Effect studies immediately for their Ibotta campaigns.

“Our partnership with ABCS Insights provides our CPG partners with a new way to confirm the value of their Ibotta promotional campaigns, using a trusted third party,” said Bryan Leach, CEO and founder of Ibotta. “Initial ABCS studies confirm that Ibotta drove a high level of incremental sales for our clients. Our network reaches an estimated 200 million American consumers via our leading direct-to-consumer app and our publisher properties, which include the nation’s largest retailers and marketplaces. With ABCS studies now available, and with our recent launch of LiveLift™, brands can invest with greater confidence than ever before.”

“ABCS Insights is dedicated to bringing clarity and robust, incremental measurement to the rapidly evolving retail media and digital promotions landscape,” said Jerome Shimizu, Co-Founder and CEO of ABCS Insights. “Our partnership with Ibotta unites our conservative approach to ad effectiveness with Ibotta’s digital promotions network to deliver unbiased, actionable performance insights. This level of clarity is essential for CPG brands looking to confidently allocate their media and promotions budgets for maximum profitable growth.”

For more information and to learn more about how Ibotta is building the first performance marketing platform for CPGs, visit Ibotta.com.

About Ibotta ("I bought a...")

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is the leading provider of digital promotions for CPG brands, reaching over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned over $2.6 billion through the IPN since 2012. Ibotta is headquartered in Denver and has been listed as a top place to work by The Denver Post and Inc. Magazine.

About ABCS Insights

ABCS Insights is a leading advertising measurement and analytics company, ranked #3 fastest-growing marketing and advertising company in the U.S. by Inc., specializing in outcome-based evaluation across sales, brand, and consideration effects. Leveraging deterministic household-level data from both receipt and credit & debit card panels that span millions of U.S. shoppers, ABCS Insights helps advertisers and agencies quantify real business impact from omni-channel campaigns. Its methodologies control for historical sales trends and external factors to isolate the true incremental lift driven by media exposure. For more details about ABCS Insights visit www.abcsinsights.com.