Intuit and Rehmann Partner to Fuel Mid-Market Business Growth with Powerful AI-Native ERP Solution and Advisory Services

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, today announced a partnership with Rehmann, a professional advisory firm focused on accelerating client growth, to deliver Intuit Enterprise Suite to the firm’s growing list of scaling, mid-market businesses needing a powerful, AI-native, ERP solution that drives growth.

Together, Intuit and Rehmann will deliver meaningful client services coupled with Intuit’s AI-native, intelligent ERP platform, which simplifies the complexities of scaling, multi-entity businesses and automates workflows through a modern, intuitive experience. With Intuit Enterprise Suite, Rehmann will streamline its clients’ multi-entity accounting and reporting and support those currently on QuickBooks with a seamless upgrade experience. The firm will also leverage the platform’s advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to assist with routine accounting tasks and quickly identify anomalies, enabling greater accuracy, efficiency, and insight.

“Like Intuit, Rehmann is obsessed with customer success,” said Simon Williams, vice president, accountant segment, Intuit. “This partnership reflects our combined commitment to fuel business growth through the adoption of innovative, adaptable, AI-native solutions that streamline workflows, help save time, and deliver data-driven insights that drive faster decision making that accelerates profitability.”

Today’s growing mid-market businesses are more complex. They’re often overserved by legacy ERP systems that are expensive, time-consuming, and costly to install and learn. Mid-market businesses are also over-digitized, using up to 25 different apps to manage and run their business. This leads to a fragmented tech stack with data silos, resulting in limited visibility into business performance, a lack of integrated workflows, and an inability to make data-backed, confident decisions.

Intuit Enterprise Suite is transforming how more complex, mid-market businesses grow, eliminating the need for companies to adopt costly, legacy ERPs or juggle multiple applications to manage their operations. It provides businesses with an adaptable, intelligent, AI-native ERP solution that includes multi-entity and multi-dimensional financial management capabilities, business intelligence and reporting, payments and bill pay, project profitability, payroll, HR, and marketing, in one connected, scalable, cloud-based platform. It also provides tailored workflows and reports and connects to an extensive partner ecosystem to create an optimized and customized experience that meets unique, industry-specific needs.

"We’re excited to partner with Intuit on this journey," said Sharon Berman, principal, finance and accounting solutions, Rehmann. "This strategic move underscores our dedication to innovation and operational excellence. With Intuit Enterprise Suite, we’re positioning our firm to deliver enhanced financial clarity and agility, supporting smarter decision-making and long-term growth.”

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

About Rehmann

Rehmann is a professional advisory firm that provides accounting and assurance, business solutions and outsourcing, specialized consulting, and wealth management services. For over 80 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions to our clients. With over 1,100 associates in our offices across Michigan, Ohio, and Florida, and those working remotely across the country, we are the momentum behind what’s possible. We focus on the business of business – allowing companies and individuals to focus on what makes them extraordinary. We help you look to the future with confidence, thanks to our unrivaled expertise and integrity. We’re a proud member of HLB International, a global network of independent accounting and advisory firms, and through our partnerships with our clients and communities, we drive impact that empowers our world. Find us online at rehmann.com and check out our 2024 Annual Report.