Augurex Life Sciences Corp. Announces the Launch of the 14-3-3eta Test for Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis and Monitoring with Sonic Reference Laboratory

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Augurex Life Sciences Corp., a leader in the development of autoimmune-based diagnostics, today announced the upcoming launch of the 14-3-3eta test, approved as JOINTstat® in Canada and the UK, through Sonic Reference Laboratory, a division of Sonic Healthcare USA. Beginning December 15, 2025, the test will be available to healthcare providers across the United States as part of Sonic’s diagnostic portfolio. The 14-3-3eta test improves early detection and management of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), providing clinicians with a powerful tool to enhance care and optimize outcomes.

"Sonic's national presence and commitment to diagnostic excellence, coupled with their deep global experience in laboratory sciences, makes them an ideal partner to support our mission of improving outcomes for patients with autoimmune diseases."

14-3-3eta is a clinically proven and validated diagnostic, prognostic and monitoring blood-based biomarker for RA, with elevated levels associated with disease onset, disease severity, progression and an increased risk of joint damage. 14-3-3eta is particularly valuable for identifying patients who may benefit from early intervention, and for patients with seronegative RA. Its role in both diagnosis and ongoing monitoring makes it a powerful tool for informing therapeutic decisions and optimizing long-term outcomes in patients with RA.

“Launching 14-3-3eta with Sonic Reference Laboratory and Sonic Healthcare USA is an important step in broadening access to this important test for clinicians and patients across the U.S.,” said Neil Klompas, CEO of Augurex. “Sonic’s national presence and commitment to diagnostic excellence, coupled with their deep global experience in laboratory sciences, makes them an ideal partner to support our mission of improving outcomes for patients with autoimmune diseases.”

The addition of Sonic Reference Laboratory builds on recent 14-3-3eta test rollouts by other leading laboratories, underscoring the growing momentum for biomarker-based diagnostics in RA. Sonic Healthcare USA, a subsidiary of Sonic Healthcare Limited, is part of one of the world’s largest medical diagnostic companies, delivering laboratory services across eight countries and serving more than 100 million patients annually. Its focus on innovation and quality aligns with Augurex’s commitment to advancing clinical tools that improve patient care in North America and around the world.

About Augurex

Augurex is a commercial-stage diagnostics company dedicated to the early identification and diagnosis of autoimmune disorders, allowing treatment options to be optimized and personalized for patients around the world. Augurex’s 14-3-3eta blood test, available as JOINTstat® in Canada and in Great Britain, is an important tool in the diagnosis and management of rheumatoid arthritis. Analyte-specific reagents to detect 14-3-3eta are available for purchase and use by U.S. clinical laboratories as a component of diagnostic tests developed by such laboratories. The Anti-14-3-3eta Multiplex test, approved as SPINEstat® in Canada and Great Britain, expands Augurex’s portfolio of autoimmune diagnostic solutions into axial spondyloarthritis, an autoimmune disease often misdiagnosed as low back pain, which if untreated, can lead to impaired spinal mobility and fusion of the vertebrae. Learn more about Augurex at www.augurex.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.