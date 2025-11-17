Box and AWS launch multi-year AI collaboration to transform enterprise content management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, and Amazon Web Services, Inc, (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced a new multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) to transform how organizations securely use AI to extract value from their most important content. The agreement builds on the long-standing relationship between the two companies and will focus on creating new Box AI agents for customers to use, built using AWS advanced AI services and trusted infrastructure. In addition, Box released new offerings and capabilities including a new Amazon Quick Suite integration, customization of Amazon Q Developer, and compatibility for Amazon Strands, Kiro, and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore to streamline content-centric workflow automation and enable intelligent applications that securely extract actionable insights from enterprise data.

“AI is only as powerful as the context it can access – and that context often lives within the contracts, plans, and ideas that make a business run,” said Aaron Levie, Co-Founder and CEO of Box. “At Box, we’re focused on unlocking the insights from enterprise content that enable AI agents to deliver real impact. By collaborating with AWS, we’re giving customers a secure, scalable foundation to turn their content into a competitive advantage.”

“Today AI agents are transforming how we work," said Swami Sivasubramanian, Vice President of Agentic AI at AWS. "Through our Box collaboration, we're excited to help customers securely leverage their valuable business content with agentic capabilities, transforming how industries operate by making every piece of content work effectively."

Box and AWS Introduce New Agentic Integrations

Box has announced new AI agent capabilities through AWS integrations, building on their existing collaboration that delivers enterprise-grade AI capabilities with Anthropic Claude and Amazon Titan. This SCA introduces AI-powered content solutions and deep technical integrations that will help organizations extract greater value from their sensitive enterprise data. This will deliver both improved productivity and operational agility for enterprises, especially those in regulated industries that require the highest level of security, resiliency, and strict compliance. New integrations include:

New Box AI agents powered by Amazon Bedrock will automate workflows and create new content directly from enterprise data by summarizing lengthy documents, generating multi-document FAQs, extracting metadata for enhanced searchability and compliance, and creating intelligent workflows that automate routine content tasks—providing organizations the flexibility to use Amazon Bedrock models to customize the agents for unique business needs.

will automate workflows and create new content directly from enterprise data by summarizing lengthy documents, generating multi-document FAQs, extracting metadata for enhanced searchability and compliance, and creating intelligent workflows that automate routine content tasks—providing organizations the flexibility to use Amazon Bedrock models to customize the agents for unique business needs. Advanced multimodal content analysis through Amazon Nova Multimodal Embeddings will give Box AI the option to analyze and generate insights from multimodal content stored in Box, including text, images, video, and audio, providing unified semantic understanding across diverse content types for improved discoverability and automated workflows.

will give Box AI the option to analyze and generate insights from multimodal content stored in Box, including text, images, video, and audio, providing unified semantic understanding across diverse content types for improved discoverability and automated workflows. New Amazon Quick Suite integration with the Box remote MCP server , available today, allows joint customers to securely extract insights, generate new files, and act on their Box content directly within Quick Suite, enhancing productivity and accelerating decision-making.

, available today, allows joint customers to securely extract insights, generate new files, and act on their Box content directly within Quick Suite, enhancing productivity and accelerating decision-making. Customization of Amazon Q Developer on the Box SDK and self-hosted MCP server , available today, makes it easier to build intelligent applications and automate content-centric workflows with generative AI.

, available today, makes it easier to build intelligent applications and automate content-centric workflows with generative AI. Compatibility for Amazon Strands, Kiro, and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore with the Box SDK, available today, ensures orchestration between AI agents, connectors, and Box's Intelligent Content Management platform.

Box Joins AWS Marketplace

As part of the SCA, Box will be available for purchase in AWS Marketplace for qualified customers in early 2026. This milestone will provide customers with a streamlined pathway to easily procure, rapidly deploy, and seamlessly harness the power of Box offerings for their content within AWS environments.

