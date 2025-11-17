Regiment Securities and Moneyball.ai Enter Partnership to Bring AI to the Investment Banking Industry

CHICAGO & SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moneyball.ai, the creator of the world’s first AI-Investment Banker, and Regiment Securities, a boutique investment bank based in Chicago, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership. Moneyball.ai is on a mission to revolutionize the fragmented $13T legacy private capital investment industry through its pioneering AI Banker. This partnership marks a major milestone for Moneyball.ai, Regiment Securities, and the industry at large, leveraging AI to take over repetitive & mundane tasks, streamline manual processes, personalize investor engagement, and connect capital networks at an unprecedented scale, freeing up the investment professional’s time for the most important thing - building trusted human connections.

For Regiment Securities, the integration brings automation and personalization into its placement operations, enabling faster deal execution, greater investor reach, and the ability to scale client service without increasing headcount. For Moneyball.ai, it validates its AI Investment Banker in a live, regulated investment banking environment, proving AI can augment human bankers to scale relationships that drive business.

“Partnering with Regiment Securities is an important step in bringing AI into the mainstream of private investing,” said Julia Whippo, CEO of Moneyball.ai. “Investing will always be driven by relationships. Our goal is to make those relationships easier to manage and more productive by creating an always-on banker that scales trust and connection.”

Michael Cavanaugh, CEO of Regiment Securities, offered, “We’ve been evaluating different ways to utilize AI for the benefit of our issuers, investors, and our registered reps, and Moneyball.ai clearly stood out because of the robustness of their tech, understanding of banking and finance, and the maturity of their executive team. We expect this partnership to quickly optimize the matching of our accredited investor demand with investment-ready companies that are primed for growth.”

For Regiment, the collaboration expands distribution while aligning with next-generation technology that solves a persistent challenge for traditional banks: reaching the right investors at scale. Rather than viewing AI as a threat, firms like Regiment are embracing Moneyball.ai as collaborators in modernizing the industry.

About Moneyball.ai

Moneyball.ai has built the world’s first AI banker – an autonomous AI that drives investor relations, engagement, meeting scheduling, and follow-ups for investment banks, family office networks, and investor platforms. Its mission is to help connect the right capital to the right deals, accelerating global progress, and reshaping how capital is allocated worldwide.

About Regiment Securities

Founded in Chicago, Regiment Securities, LLC is a FINRA-registered boutique investment bank focused on private placements, capital formation, and strategic advisory services. The firm specializes in connecting institutional and accredited investors with emerging growth opportunities across technology, energy, and diversified sectors. Known for its disciplined approach and trusted relationships, Regiment delivers customized financing solutions that bridge traditional capital markets with innovative growth platforms.

Regiment Securities, LLC — Member FINRA / SIPC.