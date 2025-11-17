Superintendent Hedalen and Level All Partner to Expand College, Career, and Life Readiness with Statewide Digital Toolkit

HELENA, Mont. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI), in partnership with Level All, today announced a statewide initiative to expand postsecondary and career readiness opportunities for Montana students. Through this collaboration, all Montana schools, educators, and families will have free access to Level All’s digital learning platform, equipping students with tools and guidance for college, career, and life success.

The partnership builds on Montana’s focus on enhancing student readiness for college, trades, and the workforce through innovative digital tools and statewide collaboration. It strengthens OPI’s ongoing efforts to prepare every Montana student for success beyond high school.

By integrating Level All’s extensive library of multimedia resources, covering college planning, career exploration, financial literacy, and life skills, Montana educators can provide students with personalized, engaging learning experiences that support the state’s Personalized Career Plan and Financial Literacy standards.

“Our mission at OPI is to ensure every Montana student is prepared for college, a career, and life after graduation,” said Susie Hedalen, Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction. “Partnering with Level All provides an innovative, no-cost way to extend that mission, giving educators and students access to engaging, real-world tools that strengthen readiness and opportunity across our state.”

Level All supports OPI’s Personalized Career Plan and Financial Literacy Standards by offering more than 15,000 short-form, expert-developed resources aligned to academic, workforce, and life-readiness outcomes. Educators can access dashboards to monitor progress and assign interactive lessons, while students can explore personalized “Journeys” that help them plan and achieve their future goals.

“Montana is leading the way by bringing equitable access to career and postsecondary readiness tools statewide,” said Kevin Kenny, Co-CEO of Level All. “Together with OPI, we’re ensuring every student has the confidence, information, and personalized support to take charge of their future.”

The partnership ensures that Level All will provide platform access for all participating Montana schools, districts, and students, supported by OPI’s statewide implementation team and ongoing educator training.

About the Montana Office of Public Instruction

The Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) serves as the state’s education agency, supporting students, educators, and families across Montana. OPI works to ensure that every student graduates with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in postsecondary education, the workforce, and civic life. Learn more at opi.mt.gov.

About Level All

Level All is leveling the playing field for every learner nationwide. The platform helps individuals build personalized pathways to success through expert-developed multimedia content on academic, career, and life skills. Users can explore careers, research higher education options, access financial literacy resources, and develop the skills for lifelong achievement, all in one safe, ad-free space. Trusted by school systems, workforce programs, and nonprofits in all 50 states, Level All empowers learners to plan and achieve their goals. Learn more at www.levelall.com.