Comstock Announces Booz Allen in Landmark Reston Station Lease

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”), a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, today announced the signing of multiple leases with Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc. (“Booz Allen”) to occupy the entire nearly-finished building located at 1870 Reston Row Plaza and multiple floors in the recently completed adjacent building located at 1800 Reston Row Plaza. The combined leases cover over 310,000 square feet, a to-be-built enclosed bridge that will connect the seventh floors of the two buildings, and expansion options.

The two LEED Silver, Trophy-office towers are situated in The Row at Reston Station, the second of five planned phases of Comstock’s award-winning Reston Station development. The buildings were designed by HKS Architects, with interior common spaces designed by Michael Graves Architecture.

Booz Allen joins a dynamic roster of leading global and national companies already located at Reston Station. Its workforce will benefit from a modern, walkable neighborhood filled with cafés, restaurants, fitness and wellness providers, retail, and on-site services. A full map of the Reston Station neighborhood can be found here.

“We are extremely proud that Booz Allen has chosen Reston Station for its global headquarters,” said Chris Clemente, Comstock’s Chief Executive Officer. “Comstock is focused on creating extraordinary places where people can live, work, gather, and connect. Booz Allen’s decision reinforces the strength of that vision and Reston Station’s appeal to leading employers.”

About Reston Station

Reston Station is among the largest, most prominent mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the Mid-Atlantic region, and is among the largest collection of new Trophy office, hotel, and residential towers in Northern Virginia. Covering ~90 acres, spanning the Dulles Toll Road, and surrounding the Wiehle-Reston East Station on Metro's Silver Line, Reston Station is home to multiple office buildings that serve as national or regional headquarters for Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL), ICF International (Nasdaq: ICFI), CARFAX, Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Qualtrics International (Nasdaq: XM), Rolls-Royce of America, and numerous others. Reston Station is home to more than 2,000 residents in townhomes, mid-rise, and high-rise towers, including Comstock’s two BLVD luxury apartment towers. Reston Station’s signature retail and entertainment offerings include a state-of-the-art 55,000 square foot flagship VIDA Fitness and Spa facility, Founding Farmers, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Starbucks, Tous les Jours, CVS, Big Buns, Sweet Leaf, Matchbox, and Scissors & Scotch. Coming soon to Reston Station will be Noku Sushi and Ebbitt House, the first ever expansion of D.C.’s iconic Old Ebbitt Grill brand. For more information, please visit and RestonStation.com.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet at full build-out and including stabilized and development assets strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in the fastest-growing segments of one of the nation’s best real estate markets. Comstock’s developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the Mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.