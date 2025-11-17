HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeoComputing Group, a leading provider of high-performance petro-technical solutions for the energy sector, today announced that a subsidiary of Murphy Oil Corporation1 (NYSE: MUR) has signed a multi-year agreement to migrate its exploration and subsurface (E&P) workflows to GeoComputing’s RiVA private cloud platform.

GeoComputing Signs Agreement with Murphy Oil Subsidiary For RiVA Platform Deployment - For high-performance petro-technical solutions for the energy sector Share

GeoComputing’s RiVA private cloud platform delivers unmatched performance and efficiency for the exploration and production (E&P) sector. Purpose-built to meet the demanding requirements of geoscience workflows, RiVA overcomes key industry challenges that include poor system performance, complex environments, massive data volumes, dispersed teams, limited technical support, and high deployment costs. With its high-throughput architecture and streamlined deployment, RiVA dramatically accelerates processing times, enabling tasks that once took days to be completed in a matter of hours, all while enhancing accuracy, reliability, and overall workflow productivity. In addition to supporting day-to-day production workflows, the RiVA platform offers a fully integrated disaster recovery solution to ensure business continuity and data resilience across its operations.

“RiVA significantly outperforms traditional infrastructure and public cloud offerings in enabling oil and gas companies to run demanding exploration and production workflows at a fraction of the cost,” said John Creevan, CEO of GeoComputing. “We are pleased that Murphy has selected the RiVA platform to support its E&P workflows. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and providing private cloud services tailored to their operational needs. Our domain expertise and ability to support technologies from industry-leading geoscience application providers offers an attractive option to energy companies looking to take their E&P efforts to the next level.”

GeoComputing Group understands data, applications, workflows and infrastructure for exploration and production activities. With more than 200 petro-technical applications currently deployed, including applications from O&G industry service providers and proprietary solutions, the RiVA platform expedites E&P workflows to achieve faster results. Each application is tested, deployed and becomes part of the RiVA landscape, providing an optimal experience for the end user.

1The agreement referenced in this press release was entered into by Murphy Exploration & Production Company – USA, a subsidiary of Murphy Oil Corporation. References to “Murphy” herein are intended to refer to that subsidiary unless otherwise noted.

About Murphy Oil Corporation

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company with a multi-basin onshore and offshore portfolio and significant exploration opportunities. The company has more than a century-long history of demonstrating strong execution and innovative, full-cycle development capabilities with a focus on value creation that drives shareholder returns. Murphy’s foresight and financial discipline, along with its culture of adaptability and accountability, will allow the company to continue its outstanding legacy and exceptional reputation. The company’s current operations include extensive inventory located onshore in the Eagle Ford Shale, Tupper Montney and Kaybob Duvernay, as well as offshore in the Gulf of America and Canada. Murphy also strives to create long-term shareholder value through offshore exploration and development in the Gulf of America, Vietnam and Côte d’Ivoire. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.murphyoilcorp.com.

About GeoComputing

GeoComputing Group, founded in 2004, is an IT consultancy for oil, gas, energy, and other geoscience companies. Its services include bespoke solution design and architecture, project management, infrastructure services, application support, and data management. In addition, it offers RiVA, the most powerful platform in the E&P industry, combining core components from leading vendors into a single, highly efficient and highly performant computing environment customized for petro-technical workflows. GeoComputing’s follow-the-sun support provides subject-matter experts in infrastructure, data, geoscience applications and workflows 24/7/365. For product information visit https://www.geocomputing.com/products.html and follow the company at https://www.linkedin.com/company/geocomputing-group-llc.