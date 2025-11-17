M1 to Prime Army Flight School Next

DENTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M1 Support Services (M1) announced today that it will pursue the U.S. Army’s Flight School Next training services contract as the prime contractor. M1’s innovative and comprehensive solution will improve student pilot proficiency and reduce costs with a turn-key Contractor-Owned, Contractor-Operated (COCO) service.

“M1 is uniquely well suited to prime this contract,” said George Krivo, M1 CEO. “We combine our extensive experience supporting flight training with the latest learning technologies and commercial best practices to provide a truly transformative approach.”

Key innovations from M1 include:

Advanced, AI-enabled virtual training environment to accelerate learning and maximize proficiency

Safe, rugged, reliable aircraft optimal for training pilot fundamentals

Lean, agile, responsive execution from a trusted, non-OEM, services-focused prime

Seamless, low-risk transition away from legacy aircraft and facilities to M1’s comprehensive, turn-key “Flight School First” solution

M1 supports all branches of the military in managing, operating, and sustaining large scale aviation training enterprises. At Fort Rucker, M1 supports a 240,000 Flying Hour Program, scheduling, launching, recovering and maintaining hundreds of aircraft daily. The scale, scope, and complexity of this program are unmatched among the several large training fleets supported by M1 across the Services.

“Flight School Next is a services contract, and M1 is a leading services company,” said James Cassella, M1’s Chief Growth Officer. “We are a lean, flat, responsive organization that operates efficiently and effectively, always putting our customer’s mission first.”

M1’s proven agility is important, given the Army’s “go fast” approach and use of a Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) to procure innovative commercial items, technologies, and services for Flight School Next. As a privately held company, M1 will deploy capital to expand production rates and build the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), including with non-traditional defense companies.

“Speed to need is something M1 excels at,” said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Doug Gabram, strategic advisor to M1. “The Army’s acquisition strategy and Team M1’s solution perfectly complement the Department of War’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy. Team M1 will rapidly procure and readily sustain Flight School Next to produce more proficient Aviators in a cost-effective manner.”

About M1 Support Services, a Cerberus Capital Management Company

M1 Support Services is a mission-first, force-multiplying partner solely dedicated to providing aviation solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, Allies, and partner nations. Our complete spectrum of services includes training and simulation, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), logistics, flight operations, aircraft modifications and upgrades. Learn more at www.M1services.com.