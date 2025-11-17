Essity Selects NIQ as Primary Data & Insights Provider for North America

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, and Essity, a global leader in hygiene and health, today announced that Essity has selected NIQ as its primary provider for point-of-sale and consumer intelligence solutions across the U.S., becoming Essity’s main North American data and insights supplier. This move aligns Essity’s U.S. business with its global organization, establishing a unified, holistic relationship with NIQ across all regions. Together, Essity and NIQ will deliver a consistent, world-class approach to data, analytics, technology, and innovation.

The Essity-NIQ collaboration equips Essity with industry-leading data and analytics, enabling deeper insights into shopper behavior and market trends across both online and offline channels. NIQ’s forward looking approach, including advanced omnichannel coverage, robust shopper panels, and eCommerce visibility, were key to the selection process and will help Essity optimize its strategy and drive growth. With a unified, cloud-based platform and AI-driven insights, Essity will benefit from streamlined data integration and enhanced decision-making, positioning the company to lead in health and hygiene innovation.

“NIQ’s omnichannel coverage, cloud-based technology, and deep expertise in our core categories across North America will help us unlock new insights, accelerate our digital transformation, and deliver greater value to our customers and communities,” commented Thiago Porto Icassati, General Manager, North America, Essity.

Through this partnership, Essity will gain the tools and insights needed to anticipate consumer trends, unlock new growth avenues, and strengthen its leadership in health and hygiene categories.

“Our expanded collaboration with Essity underscores NIQ’s unwavering commitment to delivering end-to-end value to our clients and bringing manufacturers closer to the consumer,” said Liz Buchanan, President of NIQ North America. “By integrating Essity’s leadership in hygiene and health with NIQ’s industry capabilities, insights, and the Full View™ of their consumers, we’re empowering smarter decisions and driving sustainable business growth.”

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with U.S. headquarters in Philadelphia, PA. Essity operates in approximately 150 countries, serving more than one billion people worldwide with essential hygiene and health products. Its U.S. consumer brands include TENA (Adult Incontinence) and Saba (Feminine Care), with a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and community engagement. Essity employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide and ranks among the top 50 largest FMCG companies globally. For more information, please visit https://www.essity.com/

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world’s population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™. For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

