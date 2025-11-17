-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Centersquare Series 2025-5/6/7

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes (the Series 2025-5/6/7 Notes) from Centersquare Issuer LLC and Centersquare Co-Issuer LLC Series 2025-5/6/7 (Series 2025-5/6/7), a colocation data center ABS transaction. The transaction represents the fourth ABS issuance issued by Centersquare Issuer LLC and Centersquare Co-Issuer LLC (the Co-Issuers). KBRA’s rating analysis incorporates all prior debt issuance of the Co-Issuers. KBRA anticipates affirming the ratings of the Series 2024-1/2 Notes, Series 2025-1/2 Notes, and Series 2025-3/4 Notes with the issuance of the Series 2025-5/6/7 Notes.

The Series 2025-5/6/7 Notes are secured by 40 data centers generating approximately $755.4 million of Total Annualized Monthly Recurring Revenue (AMRR) and approximately $415.4 million of Annualized Adjusted Net Operating Income (AANOI) as of August 31, 2025 (the Statistical Disclosure Date). This includes the fee simple ownership interests in 22 multi-customer enterprise data centers (71.1% of AANOI) located in 11 markets and leasehold interests in 18 multi customer enterprise data centers (28.9% of AANOI) located in 10 markets. The 40 data centers are comprised of 1,914,134 square feet (sf) of data center space and can provide approximately 296.6 megawatts (MW) of critical load power to customers.

The data center colocation customers use the data center space for power, space, and cooling of their data center equipment, cloud services, business continuity and other professional services. As of the Statistical Disclosure Date, the portfolio is comprised of 1,593 unique customers, pursuant to separate customer contracts with a weighted average remaining contract term of 2.7 years. The largest customer accounts for 5.6% of AMRR while the top 20 customers account for approximately 39.9% of AMRR. The portfolio of customers operate in 15 unique industries. The top three industries include Cloud and IT Services (46.2% of AMRR), Network Service Providers (13.1%), and Banking and Securities (12.1%).

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1012354

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Preston Boutwell, Associate Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2367
preston.boutwell@kbra.com

Alan Greenblatt, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2496
alan.greenblatt@kbra.com

Ronan Brew, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1255
ronan.brew@kbra.com

Fred Perreten, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2454
fred.perreten@kbra.com

Xilun Chen, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2431
xilun.chen@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

