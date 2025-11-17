-

UBS and Ant International Partner on Blockchain-Based Real-Time Cross-Border Payments Settlement and Liquidity Management

original From left to right: Young Jin Yee, Co-Head UBS Global Wealth Management Asia Pacific and Country Head Singapore, Kay Tin Khoo, Head Corporate Institutional Clients Asia Pacific, UBS, Kelvin Li, General Manager of Platform Tech at Ant International, and Douglas Feagin, President of Ant International at the MoU signing ceremony at UBS Singapore office at 9 Penang Road.

From left to right: Young Jin Yee, Co-Head UBS Global Wealth Management Asia Pacific and Country Head Singapore, Kay Tin Khoo, Head Corporate Institutional Clients Asia Pacific, UBS, Kelvin Li, General Manager of Platform Tech at Ant International, and Douglas Feagin, President of Ant International at the MoU signing ceremony at UBS Singapore office at 9 Penang Road.

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UBS has entered a strategic partnership with Ant International, a leading global digital payment, digitisation, and financial technology provider, to explore innovations in blockchain-based tokenised deposits to support Ant International’s global payments settlement and liquidity management. Both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at UBS’s flagship office at 9 Penang Road in Singapore.

Under the MoU, Ant International will leverage UBS Digital Cash, a blockchain-based payment platform piloted in 2024. UBS Digital Cash will support Ant International’s global treasury operations with blockchain-based payments that enable greater efficiency, transparency and security, while UBS applies this expertise to enhance cross-border payment solutions for its clients

The two companies will also explore joint innovations in tokenised deposits. The connected solution will include Ant´s proprietary blockchain-based Whale platform, an internal next-generation treasury management solution. The connected solution serves to enable real-time, multi-currency fund flows between Ant International’s entities in a transparent manner, unconstrained by traditional payment cut-off times for better global liquidity management.

Young Jin Yee, Co-Head UBS Global Wealth Management Asia Pacific and Country Head UBS Singapore, said: “This collaboration with Ant International builds on the momentum of our UBS Digital Cash pilot launch last year. By combining our expertise in digital assets with Ant’s advanced blockchain technology, we are working together to deliver a real-time, multi-currency payment solution that sets standards for transparency and efficiency. This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering our clients with best-in-class platforms and providing them with greater access to global financial markets.”

Kelvin Li, Global Manager of Platform Tech at Ant International, added: “We are pleased to partner with UBS, a leading global bank with a proven track record in blockchain innovation. We share a common belief in the potential of these technologies to transform cross-border payments and look forward to driving greater impact together through UBS’s global expertise and support.”

The partnership reflects UBS and Ant International’s joint focus on innovation and digitalisation, reinforcing UBS’s goal of creating greater client value.

Contacts

Ant International Global Communications, pr@ant-intl.com

Industry:

Ant International

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Ant International Global Communications, pr@ant-intl.com

More News From Ant International

Ant Group Chairman Eric Jing Outlines Strategy for Inclusive AI, Collaboration on Tokenised Settlement

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eric Jing, Chairman of Ant Group, said the company's focus is on putting new payment and operation tools powered by AI and tokenisation technology in the hands of SMEs, to fully embrace the next wave of global productivity revolution. “We are passionate about using frontier technology to support SMEs and the use of AI will really uplift inclusion,” Jing said during a panel discussion titled “Steering the Global Future” during the Singapore FinTech Festival on Novembe...

Leading e-wallets adopt Ant International's generative AI innovation platform to elevate customer experience

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ant International, a leading global digital payment, digitisation, and financial technology provider, has announced that it is collaborating with e-wallet operators TNG Digital, the operating company of TNG eWallet, and easypaisa, Pakistan’s first digital bank, to deliver better customer experiences with AI, supported by Ant International's AI-as-a-Service platform for fintechs and superapps. Alipay+ GenAI Cockpit is an AI innovation platform designed to help financi...

DBS and Ant International Enhance Strategic Partnership to Scale Innovative Cross-Border Payment and Fintech Solutions to Drive Inclusive Growth

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DBS and Ant International have agreed to deepen their existing strategic collaboration to jointly explore innovative payments, digitisation and fintech solutions aimed at providing more inclusive services for regional businesses of all sizes and individual consumers. The collaboration will leverage DBS’ digital banking capabilities and Ant International’s cutting-edge financial technologies such as AI and blockchain, to scale cross-border payments, strengthen connect...
Back to Newsroom