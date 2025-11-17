Nitto Extends Partnership with the ATP Until 2030

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nitto Denko Corporation (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President: Hideo Takasaki; hereafter “Nitto”)(TOKYO:6988) is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with the ATP for an additional five years, through 2030. Under this renewed agreement, Nitto will continue its role as the Title Partner of the Nitto ATP Finals, the season-ending championship, in collaboration with the ATP and the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation (FITP). By sponsoring this tournament, recognized as one of the most sustainable events on the ATP Tour, Nitto aims to inspire and amaze while pursuing further growth as a global company.

Since 2017, Nitto has served as the Title Partner of the Nitto ATP Finals―the year-end climax of the men's professional tennis circuit featuring the world’s the top eight singles players and eight doubles teams. The tournament will continue to be held in Italy through 2030.

Nitto's business strategy, which aims for world leadership across diverse fields, shares common ground with the men's professional tennis season finale, where the world’s best players rise to the challenge of competing for the ATP Tour’s most prestigious title.

Through the partnership with this tournament, Nitto will achieve greater leaps as a global enterprise and create innovation alongside customers. By creating essential value, Nitto will continue to grow globally.

Hideo Takasaki, Nitto President, CEO said:

“We are pleased to announce to our stakeholders the continuation of our title sponsorship of the Nitto ATP Finals. Since the inception of our partnership in 2017, we have consistently supported players striving for excellence, recognizing parallels with our own Global Niche Top™ strategy. Furthermore, the players' bold pursuit of challenges has fostered a culture of taking on challenges within the Nitto Group, transcending organizational boundaries, and has served as a profound source of inspiration. We remain committed to drive to further growth and hope this tournament continues to deliver amazement and inspiration to fans around the world."

Eno Polo, ATP CEO, said:

“Nitto has been our trusted partner for almost a decade now. Their commitment to the Nitto ATP Finals has helped make it what it is today – a world-class experience for both fans and players. Their impact doesn’t stop there – they’ve fully embraced sustainability, leading the way in building an event that drives real, positive change. We’re proud to keep working with a partner equally invested in pushing our sport to new heights.”

About The ATP

As a global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. ATP entertains a billion global fans, showcases the world’s greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspires the next generation of fans and players. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy.

Featuring only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

About Nitto (Nitto Denko Corporation)

Nitto is a high-performance materials manufacturer that leverages eight core technologies－developed since its founding in 1918－to deliver a diverse range of products and services worldwide. These include optical materials such as polarizing film for display devices, circuit boards, industrial tapes, and medical-related products. Guided by its brand slogan “Innovation for Customers,” Nitto strives to create essential value for society while contributing to a sustainable global environment and an enriched human society.