HTC VIVERSE collaborates with World Labs to turn AI-generated worlds into interactive experiences

BERKELEY, Calif. & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIVERSE, the leading 3D content distribution platform, announced a new collaboration with the newly launched Marble 3D generation tool from World Labs, showcasing how AI-assisted tools can enhance the creator economy. Marble generates 3D worlds directly from text, image or video prompts, turning complex 3D creation into a simple, creative process. World Labs was founded by visionary AI pioneer Fei-Fei Li along with Justin Johnson, Christoph Lassner, and Ben Mildenhall, each a world-renowned technologist in machine learning, generative AI, computer vision, and graphics.

The collaboration between VIVERSE and World Labs showcases how AI can help creators turn generated worlds into interactive experiences. Combining Marble’s generative engine with VIVERSE’s worldbuilding tools allows for faster production without sacrificing creative control, interactivity, or storytelling quality. Creators can leverage Marble to generate 3D worlds and bring them to VIVERSE to build out and refine the world experience.

“3D content creation is entering a new era—one defined by intelligence, interoperability, and creative freedom,” said Andranik Aslanyan, Head of Growth, HTC VIVERSE. “Our collaboration with World Labs exemplifies how AI can evolve from a generator of assets into a true creative partner—accelerating the journey from imagination to fully interactive 3D experiences on VIVERSE.”

Three VIVERSE immersive experiences have been created through the collaboration:

Whiskerhill : Turns an existing Marble generation into an interactive game experience with simple quests. It uses a magical world and utilizes the same game mechanics as VIVERSE's Pet Rescue series of mini games.

: Turns an existing Marble generation into an interactive game experience with simple quests. It uses a magical world and utilizes the same game mechanics as VIVERSE's series of mini games. Whiskerport : Combines multiple Marble-generated worlds into a multi-scene gaming experience, where completing a quest in each new area opens a portal to explore the next scene. This highlights VIVERSE's latest multi-scene feature to support multi-level games and experiences.

: Combines multiple Marble-generated worlds into a multi-scene gaming experience, where completing a quest in each new area opens a portal to explore the next scene. This highlights VIVERSE's latest multi-scene feature to support multi-level games and experiences. Clockwork Conspiracy: A brand-new game, built by VIVERSE. It uses Marble's 3DGS world generation process to curate and craft a multi-scene gaming experience. This showcases what a creator can do using Marble and VIVERSE as part of their toolkit and workflow.

Together, these worlds illustrate how AI can accelerate creation while keeping human imagination at the center.

Both teams share a creator-first philosophy: AI should expand what creators can accomplish, not replace their craft. The collaboration explores how generative tools can streamline early world design while leaving creative direction, tone, and storytelling firmly in human hands.

“Our collaboration with HTC VIVERSE highlights a novel workflow to turn ideas into engaging 3D experiences. We are excited to see what creators build,” said World Labs CEO Fei-Fei Li.

This collaboration reflects VIVERSE’s continued investment in supporting creators across new platforms, engines, and tools. By combining emerging AI technologies with accessible 3D creation frameworks, VIVERSE empowers a new generation of creators to build, share, and monetize their immersive worlds. VIVERSE also believes that AI must be transparent and consent-based—creators should have the choice to opt in, define how their data is used, and influence how machine learning models are trained. This commitment ensures that technology serves creativity, not the other way around.

For more information, visit: https://worlds.viverse.com/user-worlds?genre=Marble%20by%20World%20Labs

