Qualitas Semiconductor Expands Global Presence with 4nm UCIe and PCIe Gen 6.0 IP Licensing Agreement in the U.S. AI Market

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QUALITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as "Qualitas") (KOSDAQ: 432720), a leading provider of high-speed interconnect solutions, has signed a licensing agreement with a U.S.-based AI semiconductor startup.

Under the agreement, Qualitas will deliver 4nm UCIe Standard (32 Gb/s) PHY and Controller IP, along with its PCIe Gen 6.0 PHY IP.

This partnership is part of Qualitas’s ‘Start-up Program,’ designed to support early-stage semiconductor companies with innovative technologies in accelerating their chip development.

Rather than supplying only standalone PHY IP, Qualitas will provide a high-speed Interface Sub-system that integrates both PHY and controller IPs—enabling customers to shorten development cycles and enhance overall system completeness.

Qualitas is a unique IP provider that develops both UCIe (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express) and PCIe (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express) technologies in-house. By focusing on these two high-value interface domains as core strategic areas, the company has continuously strengthened its technology leadership through long-term R&D investment and extensive silicon validation.

Its PCIe solutions have already been licensed to multiple global customers, earning strong credibility in the market. This latest multi-contract engagement demonstrates once again that Qualitas’s technology maturity and commercialization capabilities are recognized on a worldwide scale.

As AI and machine learning models rapidly expand, inference acceleration technologies that optimize both performance and power efficiency have become critical differentiators. Through this agreement, Qualitas’s high-speed Interface Sub-System IP will be implemented in a global AI Chiplet platform, significantly improving data transfer efficiency and system performance.

“This milestone not only validates the technical excellence and reliability of Qualitas’s IP in the global AI semiconductor market, but also represents a successful outcome of our Start-up Program,” said Dr. Duho Kim, CEO of Qualitas. “We will continue to actively support global customers in developing next-generation chips, centered around our high-speed interface Sub-System IP portfolio, including UCIe and PCIe solutions.”

Qualitas Semiconductor is a leading provider of high-speed interconnect technology, a crucial infrastructure for the 4th Industrial Revolution, supporting advancements in AI, automotive, mobile devices, and display applications. Specializing in high-speed interconnect circuit design and ultra-fine semiconductor processes, Qualitas Semiconductor delivers comprehensive high-speed interconnect solutions and ‘In-depth’ technical support.

For more information, visit the Qualitas Semiconductor website: www.q-semi.com