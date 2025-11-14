AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Knights of Columbus

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa” (Superior) of Knights of Columbus (the Order) (New Haven, CT). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect the Order’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

AM Best assesses the Order’s risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), with little volatility over the past few years. The quality of surplus is good due to the solid risk profile of liabilities, no prescribed or permitted accounting practices, no use of captives, and no financial leverage. The Order has historically favorable earnings trends primarily driven by the whole life product line, which AM Best considers to be less risky and more creditworthy. The Order’s net operating gain reached a more than 20 year high in 2024, largely due to an increase in net investment income and partially offset by elevated benefits and expenses. Invested assets are of high quality and are highly diversified; this strength is reflected in the Order’s net investment income, which has benefited from consistent growth in invested assets combined with a slight increase in net yield. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, the Order’s faith-based investment solution service, has continued to grow its assets under management to approximately $2.5 billion.

