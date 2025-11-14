Dexcom Reveals Global Diabetes Advocates: New Voices for Diabetes Awareness This World Diabetes Day

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in glucose biosensing, today unveiled 16 new diabetes advocates to represent people living with diabetes globally as part of Dexcom’s World Diabetes Day campaign.

The advocates – ranging from ages six to 68, spanning various types of diabetes, and hailing from four continents and five countries – were selected from 1,000 open call submissions based on their experiences advocating for people with diabetes in their communities. While each person’s experience with diabetes is unique, they share a common passion for advocacy – and use of Dexcom’s glucose biosensing technology.

“Through advocacy, I strive to show others, especially children and newly diagnosed patients, that diabetes is not a limitation but an opportunity to grow stronger, inspire resilience and pursue ambitious goals,” said Maria Alejandra Jove Valerio, one of Dexcom’s new advocates. “What began as a diagnosis at age seven has grown into a lifelong mission to uplift others.”

This effort represents the first time Dexcom has sourced voices from the broader diabetes community specifically for its World Diabetes Day campaign, reinforcing Dexcom’s history of and commitment to giving real people with diabetes a platform to share their story on a global stage.

Through engaging, editorial-style portraits and deeply personal stories, the campaign highlights each advocate’s personal experience with diabetes, what misconceptions about diabetes they’d like to dispel and how they want to inspire others with diabetes to discover what they’re made of.

To prepare for the spotlight, the group of advocates met in Los Angeles for a World Diabetes Day photoshoot which included a surprise visit from Grammy-nominated artist, actor, producer and Dexcom Warrior Lance Bass and author, producer, actress and Stelo* Ambassador Retta. This visit offered the advocates an opportunity to exchange stories and personal perspectives on the meaning of diabetes advocacy and how they live it each day.

Behind the lens at the shoot was another member of the diabetes community—photographer Tommy Lundberg who lives with Type 1 diabetes.

“Directing this photoshoot was nothing short of inspiring. Each of these advocates has a unique and compelling story, but they are all bonded by the shared experience of living with diabetes and passion for helping others in their diabetes journey,” said Lundberg. “I’m looking forward to people around the world seeing the strength of their advocacy shine through in this meaningful campaign.”

Meet the New Dexcom Diabetes Advocates:

Ben Schwinof: Portland, OR, United States | Age 50, Type 2 Diabetes

To learn more about the advocates’ stories, visit Dexcom.com/WorldDiabetesDay or follow Dexcom on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

About Dexcom

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Dexcom. Discover what you’re made of. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com.

*Stelo is cleared by the FDA for adults not on insulin who are 18 older in the United States.