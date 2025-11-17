Convatec Selects LTIMindtree for Strategic, AI-Powered SAP S/4HANA Transformation

LONDON & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has announced its selection as a strategic partner by Convatec, a leading global medical products and technologies company, for the implementation of SAP’s Digital Core – S/4HANA. As part of this engagement, LTIMindtree will support Convatec to implement SAP’s Digital Core – S/4HANA across its Convatec’s business operations.

LTIMindtree will refresh Convatec’s SAP S/4HANA landscape, streamline business processes, and enable intelligent, AI-powered digital operations. The deployment will support Convatec’s goals for process standardisation and operational efficiency, forming the foundation for its next phase of strategic technology transformation.

“We are pleased to appoint LTIMindtree, following a competitive process, to support our SAP S/4HANA transformation. We look forward to leveraging LTIMindtree’s capabilities to enable our strategic plans, drive efficiency and support growth,” said Angie Goodwin, Chief Digital Information Officer at Convatec.

“We are excited to collaborate with Convatec on their SAP transformation journey. This partnership highlights our deep expertise in S/4HANA implementations. With our AI-powered approach and innovation-led delivery, we are committed to helping Convatec achieve its growth ambitions,” said Srini Rao, EVP and Chief Business Officer - Europe at LTIMindtree.

LTIMindtree will leverage its comprehensive expertise in SAP S/4HANA and deep industry insights to help Convatec maximise the platform’s potential and deliver measurable business outcomes.

About LTIMindtree:

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that partners with enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and drive AI-centric growth. Trusted by more than 700 clients worldwide, we use advanced technologies to enable operational excellence, elevated customer experiences, and long-term value creation. With a workforce of more than 86,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across over 40 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — is dedicated to solving complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com.

About Convatec:

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Continence Care, and Infusion Care. With more than 10,000 colleagues, we provide products and services in around 90 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention, treatment for hard to heal wounds, at-risk skin and ulcerated tissue to supporting debilitating conditions, improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Convatec's revenues in 2024 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com