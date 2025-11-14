Union Pacific Shareholders Approve Norfolk Southern Merger

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today announced 99.5% of votes cast by its shareholders were in favor of issuing new shares of Union Pacific common stock in connection with its Norfolk Southern merger.

“We appreciate our shareholders’ support in reaching this important milestone on our path to building America’s first coast-to-coast railroad,” said Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena. “Our shareholders see the value and understand this merger will unlock new opportunities to enhance service, growth and innovation. We look forward to filing our application with the Surface Transportation Board (STB) and detailing how the transaction will provide seamless, single-line service across the country to improve transit times, safely increase reliability and strengthen the competitiveness of U.S rail.”

The preliminary vote count from today's special meeting of shareholders represented nearly 80% of all outstanding shares. The final voting will be reported in a Form 8-K filed by Union Pacific with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, after certification by Union Pacific’s independent inspector of elections.

The transaction is subject to STB review and approval within its statutory timeline as well as customary closing conditions.

For additional details regarding the transaction, please visit www.up-nstranscontinental.com.

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy.

