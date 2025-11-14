KBRA Assigns AA+ Rating to State of Illinois, Build Illinois Bonds (Sales Tax Revenue Bonds), Junior Obligation Series A, B, and C of December 2025; Affirms Parity Debt; Stable Outlook

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the State of Illinois (the "State"), Build Illinois Bonds (Sales Tax Revenue Bonds), Junior Obligation Series A, B, and C of December 2025 (the "Junior Bonds"). KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook for the State's outstanding parity Build Illinois Bonds (Sales Tax Revenue Bonds) Junior Obligation.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Security provisions are strong and include a priority lien on State sales tax revenues after payment of senior lien Build Illinois Bonds, a continuing appropriation requirement, and strong non-impairment language.

Junior Bonds’ additional bonds test (ABT) requires 10.2x coverage of maximum annual debt service on combined senior and junior lien debt outstanding, significantly limiting the potential to overleverage.

The statewide sales tax base is expansive and diverse, highlighted by combined debt service coverage of between 30.0x-46.0x over the past five fiscal years.

Credit Challenges

The Bonds are secured by sales tax revenues, which can at times be adversely affected by economic factors, although the strong coverage levels and highly restrictive ABT are important mitigants.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Accelerated, sustained growth in pledged revenue collections, coupled with manageable debt levels.

For Downgrade

While unlikely, issuance of senior and junior lien Build Illinois Bonds (Sales Tax Revenue Bonds) up to their respective ABTs, coupled with a catastrophic economic downturn that leads to a lasting, significant reduction in sales tax revenues.

