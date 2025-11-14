CIM Group Acquires 180-Unit Active Adult Community in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group, together with a joint venture partner, announced today the acquisition of Overture Hamlin, a 180-unit, 55+ active adult multifamily community in Orlando, FL.

Located at 5795 Citrus Village Blvd. in the Winter Garden submarket west of Downtown Orlando, Overture Hamlin is a 157,612-square-foot active adult community designed for residents aged 55 years and older. Built in 2021, the property offers stylish one- and two-bedroom residences with modern finishes and an extensive array of resort-inspired amenities, including a resort-style pool, fire pits, outdoor grills, fitness center, yoga studio, bocce ball court, resident lounge, gaming area, theater, arts and crafts room, demonstration kitchen and business center. Residents can enjoy a diverse range of fitness classes, continuing education programs and social events that foster engagement, well-being and community connection.

Overture Hamlin is situated in a prime location with convenient access to lifestyle amenities, employment centers and public recreation. The property is within walking distance of Hamlin Town Center, a nearly two-million-square-foot lakefront mixed-use destination featuring retail, dining, entertainment and medical services in the heart of Horizon West, one of the fastest growing master-planned communities nationally according to the Orlando Economic Partnership.

This acquisition underscores CIM Group’s commitment to the active adult and senior living sector, a growing area of focus as the firm responds to strong demographic trends driving demand for housing and lifestyle options tailored to the 55+ population.

For 30 years, CIM Group has applied its community-focused investing approach by utilizing its broad expertise in owning, developing, repositioning, and operating real estate assets to enhance communities throughout the Americas.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.