Nuvve Holding Corp. Announces Strategic Financing to Strengthen Equity Position

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvve Holding Corp. (“Nuvve”, “we”, or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global leader in advanced energy storage management, today announced that the Company entered into a private placement securities purchase agreement and equity line of credit designed to strengthen its balance sheet and solidify its equity position.

Nasdaq established December 31, 2025, as the date by which the Company must satisfy Nasdaq’s minimum bid price and shareholder equity requirements. In October 2025, the Company received shareholder approval to effectuate a reverse stock split, which will facilitate the Company’s ability to meet Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement of $1 by December 31, 2025.

Now with the securities purchase and equity line of credit agreements executed, the Company believes that, following shareholder approval of the underlying transactions, it will be well positioned to satisfy Nasdaq’s minimum equity requirements for the foreseeable future. The additional capital also provides flexibility to support ongoing operations and future growth initiatives. This development positions the Company to continue its mission of accelerating the transition to clean energy through its innovative energy storage management technology, which enables electric vehicles to provide grid services and optimize energy use.

“This is a pivotal moment for Nuvve,” said Gregory Poilasne, CEO of the Company. “With our shareholders having approved the reverse stock split, and, now, with the securities purchase agreement and equity line of credit signed, subject to shareholder approval, we believe we are in a stronger position to execute on our business objectives and deliver value to our shareholders, customers, and partners.”

Further details on the financing terms are available at https://investors.nuvve.com/financials/sec-filings

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

