Infravision Appoints Former SpaceX Executive Frank Tybor as Chief Technology Officer

Infravision, the company transforming how power grids are built and maintained with aerial robotics, today announced the appointment of Frank Tybor as Chief Technology Officer. Tybor joins Infravision as the company leverages its recent $91 million Series B led by GIC to scale global deployment of its proprietary power line stringing and automated grid-construction system.

As CTO, Tybor will lead Infravision’s global engineering and product organizations to advance the company’s end-to-end technology systems spanning drones, smart puller-tensioners, and proprietary stringing hardware. His mandate focuses on releasing step-change enhancements to Infravision's TX system, delivering next-generation products for automated grid construction, and recruiting world-class engineers across disciplines such as flight systems, radio frequency communications, and advanced controls.

“Infravision is tackling one of the most exciting and necessary engineering challenges of our time – how to expand global grid capacity safely, affordably, and at the pace electrification demands,” said Tybor. “Our system combines robotics, aerospace, and power-system engineering in ways that simply haven’t been done before. I’m thrilled to lead a team where engineers can take designs from concept through testing and see their work deployed in the field. For any engineer who wants to build something that truly matters, this is the place to be.”

A veteran mechanical and aerospace engineer, Tybor has spent more than 15 years turning complex engineering concepts into scalable, field-ready systems. At SpaceX, he helped design and commission the company’s launch and recovery infrastructure – including the autonomous Droneships, Crew Dragon recovery systems, and early design work for the Starship launch program. He later served as Vice President of Engineering at Energy Vault, leading the design and commissioning of advanced energy-storage systems, and most recently as Chief Technology Officer at Think Orbital, where he oversaw the first autonomous welds performed in space.

“Frank is an exceptional engineer, visionary, and a proven builder of high-performance teams,” said Cameron Van Der Berg, Co-Founder and CEO of Infravision. “His experience leading breakthrough programs at SpaceX and Energy Vault will be instrumental as we scale our system and solidify Infravision’s position as the new standard for grid construction.”

Following its Series B raise, the company is scaling operations across North America, hiring top engineering talent, and deploying its technology across major transmission projects and emergency-response networks globally.

Infravision is hiring engineers across its Austin and global sites; more at infravisioninc.com/careers.

About Infravision

Infravision is transforming how the world builds and maintains power grids. With its proprietary aerial robotics system, the company enables utilities, contractors, and developers to expand transmission and distribution infrastructure faster, safer, with lower environmental and community impact, and at significantly reduced costs. Operating globally, Infravision is helping meet the urgent demand for reliable and resilient grid infrastructure. For more information, visit https://infravisioninc.com.