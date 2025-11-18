Accton/Edgecore, 1Finity, and Liqid Collaborate to Deliver Seamless All-Photonic Datacenter Connectivity with Composable High Performance and Wide-Area Resource Sharing

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accton/Edgecore Networks, 1Finity (a Fujitsu company), and Liqid are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration to develop and deliver a cutting-edge datacenter solution that enables seamless all-photonic network connectivity across long distances from several kilometers to several hundred kilometers. The solution is designed to maintain high transmission rates, low latency, and zero throughput degradation for both RDMA and NVMe-oF protocols.

This joint solution is designed to support wide-area resource sharing via software-defined composable infrastructure solutions, empowering datacenters to dynamically scale up and scale out, and optimize infrastructure, including critical resources such as GPUs, FPGAs, memory, and storage across geographically distributed environments.

Partner Contributions

Accton/Edgecore Networks

Accton/Edgecore contributes a comprehensive portfolio of open networking and optical solutions, including:

Optical Wavelength Switches an intermediate wavelength programmed switch aggregates and route leaf tier traffic, improve network infrastructure utilization with DWDM and its control via wavelength switching.

an intermediate wavelength programmed switch aggregates and route leaf tier traffic, improve network infrastructure utilization with DWDM and its control via wavelength switching. Leaf and Spine Switches based on open networking standards, enabling scalable and programmable data center fabrics.

based on open networking standards, enabling scalable and programmable data center fabrics. Management Switches for robust control and orchestration across network layers.

1Finity

1Finity brings its advanced optical networking platform, including:

A Network Interface Card (NIC), delivering ultra-fast, energy-efficient, and programmable optical transport.

The Ultra Optical System P300 series of coherent pluggable transceivers, supporting 800G ZR/ZR+ optics for flexible deployment across edge, metro, and long-haul networks.

Liqid

Liqid provides a PCIe Gen5-based software-defined composable infrastructure solution, enabling:

Dynamic allocation of GPUs, FPGAs, storage, and compute resources across the datacenter fabric leveraging Liqid Matrix software.

Real-time infrastructure reconfiguration to maximize performance and efficiency for AI, ML, and data-intensive workloads.

A Unified Vision for the Future

Together, the companies aim to deliver:

Ultra-high transmission rates for modern workloads.

for modern workloads. Low-latency performance for real-time applications.

for real-time applications. Long-distance connectivity across metro and regional data centers.

across metro and regional data centers. Seamless photonic integration with no throughput degradation for RDMA and NVMe-oF.

with no throughput degradation for RDMA and NVMe-oF. Wide-area resource sharing for scalable, efficient infrastructure.

“As organizations scale AI from racks to global clusters, they need open networking that is powerful, programmable, and ready for anything,” said Mingshou Liu, President of Edgecore. “Edgecore delivers the switching fabric that moves data at the speed of AI innovation, and in partnership with Liqid and 1Finity, we’re unlocking a new era of collaborative, multi-datacenter AI infrastructure."

“The future of AI depends on networks that are as dynamic as the compute they connect,” said Matsui Hideki, Senior Vice President and Head of Photonics System Business Unit at 1Finity. “With our modular optical platforms, we’re enabling low-latency, high-capacity interconnects that stretch Liqid’s composable resources across campuses and between datacenters. Together, we’re laying the optical foundation for tomorrow’s distributed AI clusters.”

“AI infrastructure must adapt as quickly as the workloads it supports,” stated Liqid CEO, Edgar Masri. “By bringing software-defined composability to GPUs, memory, and storage, Liqid ensures that resources can be provisioned instantly, whether within a single rack or across multiple datacenters. This collaboration with 1Finity and Accton/Edgecore allows enterprises to achieve agility and scale that static infrastructure can never deliver.”

The joint solution will enable enterprises to seamlessly connect and scale AI datacenters across racks, campuses, and multiple sites, meeting workload demands in real time, ensuring efficient data movement extended across long distances with scalable, high-bandwidth interconnects. Together, these technologies enable collaboration across AI datacenters, simplify infrastructure expansion from rack-level to campus scale, and provide the optical foundation for large-scale clusters and multi-datacenter connections—all optimized for low-latency, high-capacity AI and HPC workloads.

Accton/Edgecore, 1Finity, and Liqid will jointly showcase the solution at the SC 25 Summit in St. Louis, Missouri, November 16-21. The solution is expected to be available for deployment in Q4 2025.

Accton/Edgecore Booth no. 5311

Liqid Booth no. 805

About Accton/Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, is a leading provider of open infrastructure solutions. Edgecore Networks delivers comprehensive wired and wireless products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide, serving AI/ML, Cloud Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise, and SMB customers. Learn more at www.edge-core.com.

About 1Finity

1Finity, a Fujitsu company, is a global provider of communications networks for our connected world. We uniquely combine technological leadership and expertise in open optical and wireless networking, network automation, and applied AI/ML to design, build, operate, and maintain critical digital communications network infrastructure. Collaborating closely with ecosystem partners, we deliver transformative outcomes for service providers and network operators, and enable them to lower TCO, improve network performance, and increase energy efficiency. For more information, visit www.1Finity.com.

About Liqid

Liqid is the leader in software-defined composable infrastructure, delivering flexible, high-performance, and efficient on-premises datacenter and edge solutions for AI inferencing, VDI, and HPC, as well as solutions for financial services, higher education, healthcare, telecommunications service providers, media & entertainment, and government organizations.

Liqid enables customers to manage, configure, reconfigure, and scale essential compute, accelerators (GPU, DPU, TPU, FPGA), memory, storage, and networking into physical bare metal server systems in seconds. Liqid customers can optimize their IT infrastructure and achieve up to 100% GPU and memory utilization for maximum tokens per watt and dollar. Learn more at www.liqid.com.