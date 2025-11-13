Pluto Health and Help.AI Partner To Improve Surgical Outcomes And Lower Cost Of Care

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pluto Health and Help.AI announced a strategic partnership to advance surgical care by helping teams more effectively understand patients’ needs and close care gaps that commonly delay procedures. The two companies will jointly deploy a next-generation preoperative readiness offering, Valume™, to support clinicians and patients through surgical evaluations, reducing delays in care and lowering costs for hospital systems, payers, and patients.

Through this collaboration, Pluto Health’s AI-enabled care coordination service will integrate with Help.AI’s Surgical Population Management (SPM™) platform—ushering in a new era of care that aligns quality clinical delivery with system-wide efficiency.

Surgical care accounts for nearly 30% of U.S. healthcare spending, representing over $900 billion annually. Despite this magnitude, pre-op care remains one of the least standardized and most fragmented components of modern healthcare.

Patients are often bounced between clinicians without access to a complete health history and outstanding procedures and labs, which can often lead to delayed or lower-quality surgical care, risking costly last-minute cancellations and increased lengths of hospital stays.

The partnership will help patients experience a seamless care experience, avoiding issues by providing smart automation and real-time care coordination pre-operatively through efficient preoperative screening and risk identification. The Help.AI–Pluto platform addresses these gaps through smart automation and real-time care coordination, saving at least $5,000 per case.

By combining Pluto’s robust AI-enabled care service with Help.AI’s SPM™ platform, clinicians can:

Identify high-risk patients early on using AI

Surface modifiable risks, existing diagnostics, and labs that can be reused

Access a virtual agent–powered intake and care navigation tools that reduce manual burdens

Sustain patient engagement across the perioperative and preventive care continuum

As a result, payers, clinicians, and employers can improve access to needed tests preoperatively, while also decreasing unnecessary testing for patients, and keep patients feeling prepared and satisfied through their surgical process.

“Surgeries are delayed and cancelled at the last minute due to lack of access to timeline information, completed procedures, and inefficient assessments that could have been managed weeks earlier or even in real-time,” said Dr. Joy Bhosai, CEO of Pluto Health and former Assistant Professor of Hospital Medicine at Duke. “Inefficiencies in timely pre-op preparation can lead to delays and worse outcomes for patients. By integrating with Help.AI’s SPM™, we are enabling smarter, faster, and more connected care.”

“At Help.AI, we are focused on delivering Valume™—the fusion of volume and value—across surgical populations,” said Dr. Perrin Jones, founder of Help.AI. “Our SPM™ platform, now integrated with Pluto’s AI-powered infrastructure, represents a turning point in how health systems can proactively manage risk, reduce cost, and drive better outcomes at scale.”

This integrated approach supports not just the surgery, but the entire patient journey—enhancing population health, preventing chronic complications, and creating a blueprint for scalable, AI-supported value-based care.

About Help.AI

Help.AI is redefining perioperative care through its Surgical Population Management (SPM™) platform, which uses AI to integrate clinical records, automate evaluations, and guide decision-making for surgical teams. By aligning clinical, operational, and financial incentives, Help.AI reduces delays and complications while delivering measurable ROI. The company’s virtual agents support patient intake, care coordination, and real-time intervention—enabling health systems to scale pre-op readiness, improve satisfaction, and optimize downstream outcomes.

About Pluto Health

Pluto Health, a Duke University spin-out, is on a mission to connect people with the care they need when they need it. Pluto bridges AI and health services, unifying health information from siloed sources and identifying the best next steps for patients in minutes. Our team creates personalized plans and collaborates to address health needs alongside our enterprise partners. Whether it involves preventive health care, at-home tests, or access to lifesaving clinical studies, we aim to provide the necessary care, options, and resources to patients through our trusted network of partners.