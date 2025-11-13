Triton Digital Partners with The Washington Post to Power Digital Audio Strategy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, today announced a new partnership with The Washington Post, one of the world’s most trusted and respected news organizations. Under the agreement, Triton will power The Post’s digital audio strategy including podcast, monetization and measurement.

The collaboration will see The Washington Post leverage Triton’s industry-leading podcast solutions, including its Triton Ad Platform, Triton Audio Marketplace, Demos+ audience targeting solution, and Podcast Metrics measurement platform, to enhance its reach, deliver premium audio experiences, and unlock new revenue opportunities across its award-winning portfolio of news and storytelling content.

“At Triton, we look forward to supporting The Washington Post as they expand their digital audio presence,” said John Rosso, President & CEO, Triton Digital. “This partnership reflects the power of Triton’s technology and our commitment to helping premium publishers grow and monetize their audio strategies at scale.”

The integration provides advertisers with access to The Washington Post’s high-quality audio inventory, underpinned by transparent, IAB-certified measurement. Marketers can tap into one of the most trusted names in journalism while benefiting from the scale and targeting precision offered through Triton’s programmatic and direct sales capabilities.

The partnership is a testament to The Washington Post's continued investment in high-impact audio journalism and innovative podcast storytelling. By adopting Triton’s integrated suite, the company gains access to scalable infrastructure and tools purpose-built to support growth.

This partnership reinforces Triton Digital’s position as the go-to platform for leading publishers, broadcasters and media organizations seeking to elevate their digital audio strategies globally.

To learn more about how Triton Digital supports premium publishers in audio streaming and podcasting, visit www.tritondigital.com.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.