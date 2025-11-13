Active Security Partners With ZeroTier to Deliver Secure Networking Solutions for Defense, Enterprise Clients

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Active Security, a defense contracting firm specializing in the design, implementation, and sustainment of C5ISR solutions, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with ZeroTier, one of the world’s leading software-defined networking and cybersecurity companies. The collaboration enables Active Security to offer secure, software-defined networking capabilities to federal, military, and enterprise clients requiring secure, real-time operations across distributed environments.

The partnership was proven through several successful high-visibility event deployments where Active Security used ZeroTier's platform to securely stream low-latency, real-time HD video from operational technology sensors to global audiences across cellular, satellite, and fiber networks.

“Traditional VPN and hardware-based solutions simply couldn’t meet the speed, flexibility, and security requirements our discerning clients demand,” said JP Rike, Chief Technology Officer at Active Security. “So, our technical team at Active Security engineered a purpose-built, software-defined network leveraging ZeroTier’s advanced platform.”

The solution addresses key challenges facing organizations with distributed operations through rapid deployment, 256-bit end-to-end encryption, universal connectivity across network types, and real-time performance for extremely mission-critical applications.

Across multiple events and deployments, Active Security’s ZeroTier-based architecture has connected more than 50 OT devices across a variety of networks, delivering continuous, high-quality video in real time. The system handled surges in usage, seamlessly adapted to fluctuating network conditions, and provided a reliable backbone for mission-critical visibility.

“We were pleased to be able to help Active Security deliver mission-critical video workflows with zero disruption,” said Angelo Rodriguez, SVP of Operations at ZeroTier. “Active Security’s deep expertise in physical security integration combined with ZeroTier’s leading software-defined networking and cybersecurity platform creates a powerful solution for any organization requiring secure, scalable connectivity.”

This partnership opens opportunities across multiple sectors, including smart city infrastructure, emergency response coordination, large-scale IoT projects, and critical infrastructure monitoring.

About Active Security

Active Security is a defense contracting firm specializing in the design, implementation, and sustainment of C5ISR, physical, electronic and cybersecurity solutions. At Active Security we strive to provide just that — active security. Integrated solutions that are smarter, faster, and more prevalent in the moment. Learn more at activesecurityconsulting.com.

About ZeroTier

ZeroTier gives you exactly what you need: a modern solution to the overengineered chaos of legacy networking. It’s secure, direct, global connectivity that actually works. Whether you’re managing a single device or an entire enterprise fleet, ZeroTier connects everything directly through a secure network you create and control. Set it up in minutes. Skip the hardware. Forget the complexity. Just connect and go. ZeroTier is trusted by leaders across every industry and backed by Battery Ventures, Anorak Ventures, and Bonfire Ventures. Learn more at zerotier.com.