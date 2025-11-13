-

Rio Tinto signs new wind power deal for Kennecott

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rio Tinto’s Kennecott operation has progressed its decarbonisation objectives by signing a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with TerraGen for renewable energy from a newly completed wind farm in Texas.

Under the agreement, Rio Tinto will purchase 78.5 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generated by TerraGen’s 238.5 MW Monte Cristo I Windpower project. Commercial operations were commemorated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on site today.

Rio Tinto Kennecott Managing Director Nate Foster said: “This agreement strengthens Rio Tinto’s renewable energy portfolio in the United States and supports the continued growth of greenfield renewable energy generation capacity in the U.S. grid.

“It’s the latest in a series of renewable energy projects for Kennecott, following the installation of a 5MW solar plant in 2023, and a second 25MW solar plant nearing completion. We continue to look for ways to power our operations while also lowering our emissions to help achieve Rio Tinto's long-term decarbonisation goals."

Rio Tinto has committed to reducing its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2050. Around 78% of the electricity Rio Tinto uses globally comes from renewable sources, and the company is making investment and supply decisions to increase this to around 90% by 2030.

Contacts

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations,
United Kingdom
Matthew Klar
M +44 7796 630 637
David Outhwaite
M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations,
Australia
Matt Chambers
M +61 433 525 739
Alyesha Anderson
M +61 434 868 118
Rachel Pupazzoni
M +61 438 875 469
Bruce Tobin
M +61 419 103 454

Media Relations,
Canada
Simon Letendre
M +1 514 796 4973
Malika Cherry
M +1 418 592 7293
Vanessa Damha
M +1 514 715 2152

Media Relations,
US & Latin America
Jesse Riseborough
M +1 202 394 9480

Investor Relations,
United Kingdom
Rachel Arellano
M: +44 7584 609 644
David Ovington
M +44 7920 010 978
Laura Brooks
M +44 7826 942 797
Weiwei Hu
M +44 7825 907 230

Investor Relations,
Australia
Tom Gallop
M +61 439 353 948
Phoebe Lee
M +61 413 557 780

Rio Tinto plc
6 St James’s Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom
T +44 20 7781 2000
Registered in England
No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited
Level 43, 120 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia
T +61 3 9283 3333
Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

