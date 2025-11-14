The Mather Group Announces Partnership With Napa Wealth Management, Expanding Presence in Northern California

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mather Group (TMG), a leading wealth management firm serving individuals and families nationwide, today announced its partnership with Napa Wealth Management (NWM), a Napa Valley-based registered investment advisor with just under $300M in assets under management. This partnership strengthens TMG’s presence in Northern California and expands its ability to serve business owners and families with sophisticated planning and advisory needs in the region.

It brings together two like-minded firms that share a simple belief: business owners and retired clients want clarity, confidence, and a roadmap for their future. Both firms take a team approach to planning, combining experience, customized investment management, practical guidance, and a client-first mindset.

“From our first conversation, it was clear that Napa Wealth Management’s philosophy aligns seamlessly with ours,” said Jennifer des Groseilliers, CEO of The Mather Group. “They’ve built their reputation on trust, transparency, and a client-first approach. Values that are also at the core of TMG. We look forward to bringing both firms’ strengths together to enhance the depth of resources and support available to clients.”

Napa Wealth Management’s six-person team will join TMG, ensuring the same familiar faces, same investment management philosophy, same service philosophy, and a seamless client experience.

“Joining The Mather Group allows us to keep doing what we’re known for—helping clients live life to the fullest without the worry of running out of money,” said George McCuen, President and Founder of Napa Wealth Management. “We’re excited to partner with a team that shares our values, our planning-first approach, and our commitment to client-focused leadership and high-touch support.”

The partnership continues TMG’s West Coast expansion and strengthens its multidisciplinary service model by bringing financial planning, customized investment management, tax expertise, and advisory support together under one fiduciary standard.

About Napa Wealth Management

Founded in 1997 and based in Napa, California, Napa Wealth Management provides financial planning, investment, and advisory services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth business owners and families. The firm is known for helping clients maximize their lives now without sacrificing the security of tomorrow. They do this by delivering clear, practical financial guidance that supports lifestyle goals.

About The Mather Group

The Mather Group (TMG) is a purpose-driven, fee-only investment advisory firm headquartered in Chicago, with 13 offices nationwide. TMG serves high-net-worth individuals and families across the country with an unwavering commitment to Why-Powered Wealth Management, a personalized, values-aligned approach that helps clients live with clarity, confidence, and purpose.

TMG is committed to putting clients first, offering integrated solutions that include financial planning, investment management, tax strategy, and estate planning. Every strategy is delivered through a collaborative, team-based model designed to align each client’s wealth with what matters most to them.

The Mather Group, LLC (TMG) is registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 as a Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For a detailed discussion of TMG and its investment advisory services and fees, see the firm’s Form ADV on file with the SEC at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov, or on the firm’s website at www.themathergroup.com.