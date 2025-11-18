Hartford Police Department Expands Camera Network as Real-Time Crime Center Drives Stronger Results

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hartford Police Department’s Capital City Command Center (C4), a state-of-the-art Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) focused on real-time investigations and enhancing case solvability, today announced a continuation of its partnership with Axis Communications. The Hartford Police Department (HPD) plans to deploy cameras at 50 additional intersections, which will expand surveillance coverage across key areas of the city and further enhance the center’s ability to quickly synthesize video data in actionable, real-time intelligence.

Like many police departments across the United States, HPD is continuously adapting to evolving public safety demands. The C4 acts as a force multiplier, bringing advanced public safety technologies under one roof to help officers work more efficiently and effectively across a city of 125,000. With support from Axis Communications, the department has deployed nearly 1,300 cameras since 2015, enhancing situational awareness and accelerating investigative efforts citywide.

“We deploy cameras based on the unique needs of our many different communities,” said Sgt. Chris Mastroianni, a supervisor in the Hartford Police Department’s intelligence division and head of the Capital City Command Center. “Axis is committed to understanding and addressing the challenges we face, such as integrating effectively with existing infrastructure across our city. We’re pleased to work with an organization committed to building innovative solutions that meet the specific needs of modern law enforcement agencies, which is at the core of our partnership’s success.”

With these new cameras, HPD will expand its ability to address challenges ranging from illegal dumping of trash and debris to gun violence, leading to improved safety and quality of life citywide. In the first half of 2025, HPD leveraged surveillance cameras equipped with license plate recognition (LPR) technology to investigate instances of illegal dumping, generating significant savings through both restitution and reduced cleanup costs. The technology has also played a critical role in reducing gun violence in Hartford: in 2024, the city experienced its lowest number of gunshot victims in over 25 years. The expanded camera network further strengthens the department’s ability to turn digital intelligence into real-world safety outcomes.

The new deployment will include pan/tilt/zoom (PTZ) cameras, fixed and panoramic sensors, and network horn speakers and strobes, as well as an expansion of LPR capabilities. Together, these technologies will form a comprehensive security network that enables:

Video Analytics: With trained officers monitoring the C4, HPD leverages video analytics for real-time surveillance and enhanced forensics. For example, the system can automatically issue alerts when specific vehicles appear on camera, enhancing situational awareness and response times.

These advanced tools contribute to measurable improvements in public safety—including a homicide case solvability rate now exceeding 70%. Based on a recent peer-reviewed study on firearm assaults in the city, “Creating Solvability with Real-Time Crime Centers (RTCCs): Impacts on Homicide and Shooting Investigations” (Barao and Mastroianni, 2024), cases with video evidence were 442% more likely to be solved than those without, indicating a significant return on investment for the city’s camera deployments.

“The Hartford Police Department is redefining what’s possible with real-time crime centers, setting a model for how cities can use integrated technology to improve public safety at scale,” said Dean Cunningham, segment development manager, public safety at Axis Communications. “We’re proud to support HPD with advanced solutions that not only enhance real-time response but also strengthen post-incident investigations. This expanded deployment reflects the department’s forward-thinking approach and our shared commitment to building safer, smarter cities.”

The new camera deployments are underway and expected to be completed by Spring 2026. Looking ahead, the Hartford Police Department plans to continue to implement video analytics as a key differentiator for its real-time crime center. As more police departments across the U.S. contemplate building similar crime centers, HPD is setting a strong example for them to follow.

