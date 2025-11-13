Kiyatec Secures Strategic Investment from South Korean Partner MBD to Accelerate U.S. Commercial Expansion

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kiyatec, a leader in functional oncology testing with its proprietary 3D Predict™ platform, today announced it has closed a strategic investment round led by MBD, a South Korea-based technology leader. This new investment solidifies a strategic commercial partnership aimed at leveraging MBD’s automated platform technology to rapidly scale Kiyatec’s U.S. testing capabilities and accelerate the launch of its diagnostic panels for multiple cancer types along with new AI tools.

The partnership represents a significant step in Kiyatec’s mission to provide clinicians with essential drug response data for cancer patients worldwide. MBD’s state-of-the-art automation will be integrated into Kiyatec’s CLIA/CAP laboratory operations in Greenville, SC, dramatically enhancing throughput and quality control as the company expands its commercial footprint.

"This strategic investment marks a pivotal moment for Kiyatec," said Eric Perreault, CEO of Kiyatec. "MBD is not just a financial partner; they are a technological force multiplier. By integrating their advanced automated platform, we can immediately enhance our scale, reduce turnaround times, and solidify our path to providing drug response results to thousands of glioblastoma patients. Crucially, this partnership will accelerate the validation and launch of our testing panels for other high-incidence cancers, including ovarian, breast, and non-small cell lung cancer."

The immediate integration of MBD's technology is designed to optimize Kiyatec's operational efficiency, enabling the company to meet the growing demand from physicians across the United States.

Bosung Ku, CEO of MBD, commented on the partnership: "Kiyatec’s 3D Predict technology and its compelling clinical performance data—particularly in glioblastoma—represent the future of personalized oncology. Our investment reflects our firm commitment to supporting global leaders who are advancing patient care. We look forward to seeing the immediate impact of our automated platform integration as Kiyatec scales its commercial operations and moves swiftly to bring vital functional diagnostic information to patients with brain, lung, breast and gynecological cancers."

The investment will primarily be utilized to fund the company’s commercial expansion, AI tool integration and further drive clinical evidence generation necessary for broad reimbursement coverage.

About Kiyatec

Kiyatec is a functional diagnostics company serving clinicians and drug developers with its proprietary 3D Predict™ platform, which physically models a patient's tumor microenvironment in 3D to predict response to cancer therapies. The 3D Predict Glioma test is commercially available for glioblastoma and other high-grade glioma patients. For more information please visit www.kiyatec.com

About MBD

MBD is a leading functional diagnostic company in Korea, providing commercial services for various solid cancers, beginning with lung and ovarian cancer, through its unique automated platform. By integrating the entire process from patient specimen to drug response testing and cancer therapy prediction, MBD enables accurate and personalized treatment selection. Its proprietary algorithm, CODRP™, offers high predictive accuracy and growing clinical utility in precision oncology.