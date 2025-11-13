Redwire Announces Partnership Between Edge Autonomy and Eurolink Systems to Provide Uncrewed Aerial Systems to the Italian Defense Sector

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in aerospace and defense technology solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Edge Autonomy, has partnered with Eurolink Systems (ELS), a technology organization focused on the aerospace and defense and industrial sectors with expertise in integration, rugged computing, and SWaP-optimized solutions. Together, Edge Autonomy and Eurolink will bring mission proven UAS technology to the Italian market.

Edge Autonomy has decades of successful UAS design, development, and production expertise in the United States and Europe, and the agreement with Eurolink will accelerate Italy's access to next-generation UAS platforms, with local support and integration driven by ELS.

The collaboration includes the promotion and support of Edge Autonomy's Uncrewed Systems portfolio in Italy, featuring the Stalker Block 30 and Block 40 UAS and Penguin C VTOL and Mk2. These systems are designed for long-endurance, long-range missions, rapid deployment, and a modular open systems approach to integration for critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance requirements.

“We have always been proud to support our allies’ missions in Europe, and this is another step forward in promoting the importance of national security,” said Steve Adlich, President of Edge Autonomy. “We’re excited to work with Eurolink Systems to help ensure that the latest technology is available where it is needed most.”

Edge Autonomy solutions also include a comprehensive line of electro-optical gimbal camera payloads and ruggedized energy systems optimized for endurance and performance, supporting government and allied operations worldwide.

"At Eurolink, we have always been committed to making the most innovative international technologies available to our Defense,” said Enrico Remiddi, Chief of Strategy for Eurolink Systems. “This is even more effective when framed within partnerships that value the Italian contribution. With Edge Autonomy, we have found full alignment with this vision."

Edge Autonomy has proven and matured platforms that are currently employed by U.S. government entities and allied armed forces. Through the collaboration with Eurolink Systems, these solutions will be more readily available in Italy, with local support for integration, validation, and lifecycle management.

Edge Autonomy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Redwire, specializes in delivering innovative uncrewed systems, advanced optics, and resilient energy solutions that are being used by the DoD, U.S. Federal Civilian Agencies, and allied governments. With nearly three decades of technology heritage and manufacturing expertise, Edge Autonomy’s experienced team delivers proven solutions based on real-world mission needs.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is an integrated aerospace and defense company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire’s approximately 1,300 employees located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.

About Eurolink Systems

Eurolink Systems is a technology partner for the Aerospace & Defense and industrial sectors, with expertise in integration, rugged computing, and SWaP-optimized solutions. ELS developed his own family of multirotors in the class of mini drones

