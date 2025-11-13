Altruist Partners with Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors, a subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation, as its New Custodial Partner

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altruist, the tech-forward wealth platform for independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced that Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation, has selected Altruist as a new custodial partner.

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors selected Altruist for its enterprise-ready infrastructure, modern custodial capabilities, and its intuitive onboarding experience, all of which align with Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors’ commitment to delivering seamless service and scalable solutions for its advisory teams and clients.

“Partnering with Altruist represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative, client-centric solutions,” said Jackie Blue, Chief Operating Officer, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors. “Their modern custodial platform and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision of delivering seamless, scalable services that empower our advisors and enhance the client experience."

Altruist continues to set the standard for tech-forward custody, making it the no. 1 platform advisors are switching to or adding from Schwab, and the third largest custodian by number of RIAs served.

“As more institutions reevaluate their custodial relationships, they’re looking for partners who share their commitment to delivering better client outcomes,” said Jason Wenk, Founder and CEO of Altruist. “Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors’ decision to partner with us shows a deep commitment to improving the experience for both clients and advisors. We’re proud to support them with a platform designed for forward-thinking firms like theirs.”

About Altruist

Altruist is the tech-forward custodian for independent RIAs, offering a fully integrated digital platform that makes managing investments and serving clients simpler and more affordable. Altruist combines a self-clearing brokerage firm with intuitive software for account opening, trading, reporting, and billing. With Altruist, financial advisors can create custom portfolios, trade fractional shares, automate rebalancing, and provide clients with a sleek web and mobile app experience. Learn more at altruist.com.

